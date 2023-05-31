Transfers FC Barcelona | Who did Laporta meet in Saudi Arabia?

The culé president traveled to Ryad to speak personally with Yasser Al Misehal

The highest representative of Saudi football would be looking forward to the landing of Leo Messi

The president of FC Barcelona, John Laportahas held several meetings in Ryad with the president of the Saudi Football Federation, Yasser Al-Misehalregarding the future of Leo Messi.

The highest representative of Saudi football, who does not hide his desire for the arrival of the Argentine star next week and reunite him in the same league with Cristiano RonaldoHe had a chat last Monday with Laporta.

The important figure of Saudi football is also a member of the FIFA Councilthe second Saudi in the organization’s history, as announced a few months ago. Along with this news, it was also announced that the country would host the Asia Cup in 2027.. His bet aims to give football more opportunities both in Arabia and the rest of the Asian continent.

“I would love to see Messi in our league, he would complete the great leap we took with the arrival of Cristiano“, stressed Yasser Al Misehal. The former Barça player ends his contract with PSG on June 30 and his future is uncertain.

the rosarino He has not fulfilled the task of lifting the Champions League with the Parisian team and, at 35, he would be debating between one last major project in Europe, where Barça enters the scene, or look for some minor league. From the Barcelona club they have recognized in more than one occasion during the last months that they want that it return.