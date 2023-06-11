Transfers FC Barcelona | Who is Mikayil Faye?

The Senegalese center-back is the new objective of the FC Barcelona board of directors, who would have his signing very advanced

He is 18 years old and plays for NK Kustosikja, a Croatian second division team

Mikayil Faye is the new name for the future for FC Barcelona. A footballer unknown to the general public but who It had been on the agenda of the Barcelona team for some timewhich according to Fabrizio Romano would have closed his signing for a transfer of 5 million euros.

Faye is a left-handed central from NK Kustosikja, a team from the Croatian second division. to their 18 years, has caught the attention of clubs like Chelsea or Borussia Dortmund, who were also following his trail. He has finally been Barça who seems to have won the bid.

As SPORT has learned, his transfer was forged after a meeting between Juanma Lópezrepresentative of the Senegalese player who is also the agent of Morata or Dani Olmo, and Mateu Alemany.

How does he play?

They popularly call him ‘The Monster’, due to his fierce style of play and his great physical display in defense. With 186 cm tall, he perfectly dominates the passing game and has scored more than one goal after taking a corner.

He also dominates the actions in which he has to go to court, without any fear to jump into pressure and be the reference footballer for theft. He doesn’t care about going to the ground either, though usually wins a lot of actions for speed. He has a mighty stride.

Michael Faye | SPORT.es

If he has attracted attention in the Can Barça offices, it is also because of his good footwork. He has a great left foot with which he dares to play long on his teammates and look for the last pass, skipping several lines from the opponent.

Also he likes to drive and break the rival’s zone in driving. His performances with the national team under-17 of Senegal They have caught the attention of scouts from the big clubs, and now he seems ready to make the leap to the elite.