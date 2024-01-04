Home » Transfers: Giacomo Nicotera (Trévise) will join the Stade Français
Transfers: Giacomo Nicotera (Trévise) will join the Stade Français

Transfers: Giacomo Nicotera (Trévise) will join the Stade Français

Looking for a hooker for next season, Stade Français found what they were looking for in Italy. The capital club has obtained the agreement of Giacomo Nicotera. The international hooker from Treviso (27 years old, 18 caps) notably participated in the last World Cup.

His signature must compensate for the departure at the end of the season of Mickaël Ivaldi (33 years old). At the end of the contract, the Parisian hooker is in advanced negotiations with Toulon. At the hooker position, Laurent Panis (30 years old) and Mamoudou Meïté (21 years old), both at the end of their contract in June 2024, could extend their lease with the Parisian club.

