Transfers: Ismaïla Sarr signs for OM (official)

It’s now official: Ismaïla Sarr is an Olympique de Marseille player. As announced in recent days, the Senegalese international striker (25 years old, 54 caps, 11 goals) signed for five seasons on Monday. The agreement with the English club Watford is estimated at 13 M€.

Passed by FC Metz (2016-2017) then by Rennes (2017-2019), the training right winger will therefore discover a third club in France. Since 2019, Ismaïla Sarr has been playing at Watford. First in the Premier League, then in the Championship for two seasons, with a record of 10 goals and 6 assists in 39 games played in 2022-2023.

