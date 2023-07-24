Home » Transfers: Ismaïla Sarr signs for OM (official)
Sports

Transfers: Ismaïla Sarr signs for OM (official)

by admin
Transfers: Ismaïla Sarr signs for OM (official)

It’s now official: Ismaïla Sarr is an Olympique de Marseille player. As announced in recent days, the Senegalese international striker (25 years old, 54 caps, 11 goals) signed for five seasons on Monday. The agreement with the English club Watford is estimated at 13 M€.

Passed by FC Metz (2016-2017) then by Rennes (2017-2019), the training right winger will therefore discover a third club in France. Since 2019, Ismaïla Sarr has been playing at Watford. First in the Premier League, then in the Championship for two seasons, with a record of 10 goals and 6 assists in 39 games played in 2022-2023.

See also  Chinese Taipei vs. Cuba Highlights | 2023 World Baseball Classic

You may also like

Grabher moves into Hamburg round of 16

Tuesday’s gossip: Hojlund, Mbappe, Kane, Gallagher, Caicedo, Colwill,...

Six World Cups, 367 caps, two players, one...

Austrian footballer Sabitzer transferred from Bayern to Dortmund

Alianza Lima’s Future Hangs in the Balance as...

Bright prospects for Gall – sport.ORF.at

Team USA, announced the Select Team

Record offer of 300 million euros from Saudi...

News in the Berber trial. The four defendants...

Trophy “Legality Iblea” 2023. Court, Carabinieri and Penitentiary...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy