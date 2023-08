One year from the end of his contract with Southampton, Mohammed Salisu officially signed for Monaco on Tuesday, as we recently wrote. The Ghanaian international (6 caps, 2 goals) has signed up with the Principality club until 2028. The defender, close to signing for Rennes in 2020, joins ASM for an envelope of around €15m . Large size (1.91 m), Salisu played 80 matches in three seasons with Southampton.

