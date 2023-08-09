Transfers: Saïdou Sow (Saint-Étienne) goes to Strasbourg (official)

This had been announced on the L’Équipe website, Saint-Étienne confirmed it in a press release: Saïdou Sow will leave his training club to join Strasbourg. The 21-year-old central defender, who has signed up for five years, played 25 matches last season in Ligue 2 with the Greens.

“We are happy to welcome Saïdou to Racing. He is a solid and powerful defender, who also has an interesting margin of improvement. He is also a very well-educated boy, with great values ​​and I was particularly impressed by the exchanges I had with his mother and his family”, declared the president of the RCSA, Marc Keller, in particular. on the club website.

