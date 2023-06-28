Transfers: tracked by Toulouse, Bryan Limbombe will sign at Heracles

It was one of the first Toulouse tracks of the summer but it will not succeed. Already interested in Bryan Limbombe at the end of the transfer window, last year, the TFC failed to attract the 22-year-old Belgian winger at the end of June. The player will pass his medical on Wednesday before committing to Heracles Almelo. The club promoted in Dutch D1 has reached an agreement with Roda JC, where Limbombe is under contract until 2024. Once the medical tests have passed, the Belgian international Espoirs must commit for four years with his new club.

The TFC will have to project itself on other tracks while Zakaria Aboukhlal and Farès Chaïbi should both leave the club during this transfer window. As a reminder, Toulouse has already announced the arrival of the young Dutchman Ibrahim Cissoko (20 years old, NEC Nijmegen).

