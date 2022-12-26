He has always turned into a car, but the daring Autobot soldier in the Transformers series would look good even in a two-wheeled version. The concrete demonstration comes from India

Bumblebee is undoubtedly one of the most popular characters in the Japanese multimedia Transformers saga and over the years we’ve seen him alternately transform into an athletic Chevrolet Camaro or a placid Volkswagen Beetle, depending on which series you’re watching. Always in a car, in any case. Indian customizer Reza Hussain, deus ex machina of RH Customs, however, he also imagined it in a motorcycle version and on the wave of this inspiration he gave life to something unique, as well as one of the most admired specials of the year. Inevitably dressed in the classic yellow that distinguishes the robot that inspires her, she could only be called Bumblebee.

To materialize his vision, the enterprising Reza chose a Honda X4, Pacifica, as a basis cruiser from the late 1990s. In practice, it has only kept the engine, i.e. a 1,284 cc in-line four-cylinder with 16 valves, DOHC distribution and liquid cooling credited at the time with around a hundred horsepower. All the rest, without too many hesitations, ended up straight in the waste bin. The tubular frame and swingarm were in fact made specifically for this project, thus giving carte blanche to its creator for the design of the furnishings. All the elements of the bodywork were then manufactured internally by Rh Customs itself and the final result, it must be admitted, is really eye-rolling, certainly worthy of appearing in the next film of the successful film series.

a flawless front — The focal point of the work is inevitably the head of Bumblebee, impeccably packaged and imported by an American specialist, which takes the place of the headlight and has amber LEDs transplanted into the eyes to act as direction indicators. The front lighting here is in fact delegated to two projectors mounted on the new side air ducts. The elaborate tank is another strong point of this bike, a unique piece to which a pair of valve covers from a 1972 Camaro SS have also been welded, punctually decorated with the Autobot logo. The same logo also appears on the 43 mm fork legs which now embrace an impressive 21″ 32-spoke alloy wheel also made by Rh Customs. The choice to paint the Nissin calipers in body color for his two 310 mm discs, re-proposed with identical success at the opposite end of the bike.

From the outset, the new Bumblebee swingarm was designed to revolutionize the rear end of the X4 at will. First of all, it allowed the installation of an 18″ rear rim that was 300 mm wide, a solution that defines its posture almost chopper also because of the adherent mudguard. The beautiful black saddle quilted in yellow rests instead on a finely modeled element around the unprecedented frame. A Led strip is integrated into its rear part which acts as a lighthouse while two tiny arrows are bolted to its sides. The presence nearby of conical filters in plain sight gives the whole a welcome touch vintage. The rear is then completed with two pairs of exhausts with a black finish positioned on the sides of the big wheel, yet another exclusive creation of the customizer Indian for this bike.

movie look — The aged treatment of the paint gives a veil of further realism to a motorcycle that really impresses with its opulent shapes and attention to detail. It would seem able to come alive at any moment to become the famous Transformers hero to which it owes its connotations. The Honda X4 Bumblebee is not for sale, it will remain in the orbit of its creator in Hyderabad as a perennial testimony to his abilities, but nothing prevents you from requesting the services of Rh Customs to create something equally original.