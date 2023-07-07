Hangzhou Shangcheng Sports Center Transforms Into Thrilling Football Arena

Hangzhou, China – The Hangzhou Shangcheng Sports Center recently witnessed an intense and exhilarating football showdown as the Chinese Youth Football League and the “Charm of Hangzhou” Chinese Football Association National Youth Football League took center stage.

The sports center was abuzz with shouts and cheers as the U19B team of Shanghai Shenhua Football Club clashed with the U19 team of Shanghai Harbor Football Club on July 5th. The audience was treated to an early goal by Shenhua’s No. 11 player, just three minutes into the game. The ball soared past the defense and found its mark, leading to thunderous applause and jubilant celebrations. The two teams battled fiercely, with Shenhua U19B emerging as the winners with a final score of 3:1.

“After losing a game we should have won against the Shenzhen team, we reminded our players to quickly regain their form,” said Ye Changgen, head coach of Shenhua U19B. “They executed our strategy excellently, and I am extremely proud of our team’s performance.” Ye Changgen also commended the state-of-the-art facilities at the Uptown Sports Center, stating, “The venue, with its complete facilities and excellent conditions, has greatly contributed to the success of the game.”

The success of the Shangcheng District Sports Center Stadium has raised some questions among citizens. Many are unaware that the stadium has undergone significant renovations to meet modern standards. The facility has been revamped to exude a “brand-new” aura, satisfying the requirements of the Hangzhou Asian Games.

“We have specifically renovated the competition functions of the venue, such as lighting and sound,” explained Yao Zhongping, deputy commander of the facilities and services at the Uptown Sports Center. He highlighted that the venue’s original equipment was repurposed wherever possible, resulting in cost savings. The stadium’s four high pole lights, for instance, now serve both as relay service signal towers and light towers.

The quality of the turf also significantly impacts the performance of the players. To meet international competition standards, the Uptown Sports Center has completely remodeled its football lawn using Bermuda sports grass, renowned as the “King of Ball Grass.” Spanning over 8,000 square meters, the grass possesses exceptional cold resistance, disease resistance, and high recovery capabilities after damage. Its growth characteristics make it optimal for showcasing smooth ball drops during gameplay.

Furthermore, the Uptown Sports Center has prioritized enhancing the fan experience. The facility has prepared special “watching gift packages” containing national flags, ice mats, and support sticks, which are distributed among the audience, based on their needs and seating sections. Additionally, several mobile phone refueling stations have been added to the stadium’s spectator information kiosks, along with dedicated storage areas for wheelchairs and strollers, ensuring added convenience for spectators.

The Hangzhou Shangcheng Sports Center’s transformation into a top-tier venue has garnered positive reviews from players, coaches, and fans alike. With its newly refurbished facilities and stunning playing grounds, Hangzhou continues to solidify its position as a premier sporting destination.

Source: Daily Business Daily

Author: Correspondent Li Lingjing

Reporter: Zhou Yufei

Intern reporter: Gong Kexin

Editor: Zheng Haiyun