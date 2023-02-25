Of Simona Lorenzetti

Juventus has carried out market exchanges more closely with some clubs, starting with Atalanta and Sassuolo: for this reason the material has been sorted by the Turin Public Prosecutor’s Office to six other cities

At the request of the other territorial prosecutors, the Turin Public Prosecutor’s Office sent a series of documents collected as part of the Prisma investigation, for which Juventus and twelve club managers at the time of the disputed events were investigated, including the president Andrea Agnelli, deputy Pavel Nedved and CEO Maurizio Arrivabene. The prosecutors’ investigation developed along two lines: the first relating to the so-called fictitious capital gains (with the sole purpose, therefore, of embellishing the financial statements) obtained thanks to a series of market transactions, the second concentrated on agreements reached with the players for the deferral of some salaries during the Covid period.

The collected material was sorted to the prosecutors of six other Italian cities, which could in turn open an investigation, because Juventus with the instrument of capital gains he operated in competition with other clubs, including Atalanta, Sassuolo, Udinese, Sampdoria, Empoli and Cagliari.

The sports investigation A second sports investigation is already underway in the so-called "friendly clubs" vein and is still in the preliminary phase. According to the Turin prosecutor's office, these are companies with which to conduct "favorable transactions, with considerations apparently far from the fair value" and such as to "lead to debt/credit relationships between the companies that are opaque and do not correspond to the public representation provided". In the first sporting investigation, Juventus was the only club to be penalized with -15 (HERE the explanation of why).