VAL DI ZOLDO

Tricolor shades on the Transpelmo 2022.

In fact, the fifteenth edition of the skyrace around Monte Pelmo was won by Cesare Maestri, Trentino from Bolbeno, Italian champion and European mountain running champion. 19.5 kilometers, with a positive (and negative) difference in height of 1,450 meters, with the ascent to Forcella Val d’Arcia (2,476 altitude) as the highlight: this is the “synthesis” of the Transpelmo route, a route that Maestri covered in 1h53’30 “.

Cesare put down the hard race from the first hundreds of meters, initially acquiring an advantage of about twenty seconds which gradually increased until he reached almost three minutes at the finish line in Pécol, the new starting and finishing site of Transpelmo. which, until last year, saw the start and the finish line in Palafavèra.

Behind Maestri, Alex Oberbacher from Val Gardena and Stefano Gardener from Trentino fought each other. To conquer the place of honor, with a delay of 2’58 ”7, was Oberbacher who thus won the victory in the Golden Trail Series Italy by Salomon, the exclusive circuit made up of national top trail races.

Third Gardener, at 3’19 ”2, while Lorenzo Beltrami and Daniele Felicetti completed the top five.

For Beltrami, as well as for the sixth classified, Mattia Bertoncini, the satisfaction of finishing at the top of the Golden Trail Series Italy by Salomon and thus accessing the international finals in Madeira.

For women, a hurray for Martina Cumerlato: the Vicenza, in the past second to third, has finally managed to hit the victory, winning, in addition, the victory of the Golden Trail Series Italy by Salomon.

The race had seen the British Hannah Russel start very strong, then the victim of a disastrous fall before passing through the Venezia refuge and therefore forced to retire. Green light for Cumerlato, therefore, who was able to manage the advantage over the pursuers, Giulia Pol and Martina Da Rin Zanco, who finished in order with a gap of 1’37 “2 and 4’31” 4 respectively. Micaela Mazzuca and Sara Campigotto completed the top five positions.

The voices of the protagonists.

«They had spoken highly of this race to me, I wanted to try it. Transpelmo has undoubtedly confirmed the expectations: good path, excellent organization »says the winner Cesare Maestri. “I worked hard but I enjoyed it. Winning is naturally beautiful. I had studied the route through videos, I wanted to start strong and try to make money on the climb because I didn’t really trust the descent. So it was: I gained climbing towards the Venezia refuge and then towards Forcella Val d’Arcia, then managing downhill. The most difficult moment? The stretch after the Venezia refuge, with so much mud that made it difficult to run ».

«At the Venezia refuge I reached Martina Da Rin and discovered that Russell had retired» says the winner of the women’s race, Martina Cumerlato. «At that point, I knew I could play it, I tried to push as hard as possible uphill and then downhill I gave everything: I really like this race, it has tough and beautiful trails. See you in 2023 ».

«Uphill today did not go» so at the finish line the second classified, Giulia Pol from Limane. «In the fork I was helped by the warmth of my friends’ cheering, then downhill I knew I could recover and so I did, gaining a position».

«Uphill I went well, downhill my opponents were too superior» said the Cadore Martina Da Rin Zanco. “Of course you always aspire to the best, however I am satisfied, the level was high”.

The organization

Positive the balance of the organization that, in addition to Transpelmo has also proposed a race for the little ones, the Transpelmo Junior race for the under 12. “Yes, we are satisfied: we had 900 members, really not bad” comment Eris Costa and Andrea Cero, coordinators of the organizational staff. «The new logistics of departure and arrival are also good, in Pécol. We are sending in the archive a beautiful edition which, we like to underline, was the final of the Golden Trail Series Italy by Salomon: it is an honor and a pleasure for us to collaborate with Salomon continuously since the first edition ».