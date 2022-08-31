Scientific advances in aid of human life. And here is that the greater pain – the loss of a child – can be partially compensated for by something that smacks of prodigy: being able to save the existence of a creature, restoring hope to another family.

It happened in Italiathanks to an intervention of immense technical complexity: the transplant of half the liver of a 16-year-old girl who died a Cesena implanted in the kidney, it was used to save an 11-year-old Ukrainian girl, suffering from a rare malformation of the biliary tract. The little girl was brought to Italy with a humanitarian mission, on a plane of the Guardia di Finanza.

The surgery was performed at Molinette, hospital of the City of Health of Turin. The 11-year-old’s case was considered during a Piedmont Region mission to Ukraine last May. She was admitted to Gastroenterology, she was on the waiting list.

The intervention

Twelve hours in the operating room were needed to save, by implanting the fegate of a donor on a kidney, an 11-year-old Ukrainian girl, suffering from a severe and rare biliary tract malformation against which two operations in her country had failed. Great emotion at Molinette, hospital of the City of Health of Turin, theater of the intervention that was the result of one humanitarian mission launched in May by the Piedmont Region. The transplant. with the organ of a 16-year-old donor from Cesena who died of a head injury, was performed by connecting the hepatic portal vein with the child’s renal vein. Originally from the Donetsk region. In the past year she had been hospitalized several times for infections and her condition had worsened, with the urgent need for a transplant.

The pathology

Last May a medical team was sent from the Piedmontese capital and the case of the little girl was evaluated, thanks to the advice of the director of the Molinette Liver Transplant Center, Renato Romagnoli, and the director of pediatric gastroenterology of the Regina Margherita hospital, Pierluigi Bald. Hence the decision to take her to Italy, hospitalize her at Queen Margherita and put her on the transplant waiting list.

After two months, a liver compatible. The organ was divided into two parts according to the technique Split: the smallest, the left, was implanted in a newborn at the Bambino Gesù Pediatric Hospital in Rome, while the largest part, the right, was transported to Turin for the transplant performed by Romagnoli.

“From a technical point of view it was a rather acrobatic intervention but we are very satisfied. The liver works well about a week after the transplant – explains Romagnoli -. For the moment, no complications, the child has been awakened and resumed her functions and began to feed ”. “

“Parents are very happy and grateful – adds Romagnoli – they embrace us and understand two things: that Italy is an open country, one that welcomes and gives and that allows a high level of care, because an intervention like this is at the forefront. worldwide. About a hundred have been made in the world and children can be counted on the fingers of the hand ”.

The words of the little girl

“I still don’t believe it happened”, the words of the little patient who has just woken up in the post-operative period. Even dad Olek can’t hide his happiness: “Now we’re fine, but we were anxious”, says the man, in Turin with his wife and two other children, aged 3 and 5.