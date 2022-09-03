Trace Lysette34, transgender actress and activist is the star of “Monica” by Andrea Pallaoro, the second Italian film in competition at the 79th Venice Film Festival. The film is about the story of Monica, played by Lysette, a transsexual from Ohio that after years of living in Los Angeles, he returns home to see his sick mother. Finding the parent and the rest of the family, from which she had left as a teenager, she embarks on a path in her pain and her fears, in her needs and in her desires until she discovers within herself the strength to heal the wounds. of one’s past. The intimate portrait of a woman who explores the universal themes ofabandonment andacceptance, of ransom and forgiveness. A story as strong as the actress who, after years of work, auditions, battles and frustrations, has reached her first leading role.

“This role is important because there are many gives trans they will identify with Monica, and for me in particular, telling her story through her eyes was cathartic: I relived events that I have already experienced, there are always points in common with the lives of others, ”says the actress in a recent interview. And she explains: “She (the Monica in the film, ed) grew up in Ohio in a traditional family, in a rather conservative environment. It must not have been easy to be and feel different. I grew up in one catholic family and partly Italian (the grandmother was from a village about forty kilometers from Benevento, ed). And no, it wasn’t easy ”.

Lysette, recalling her childhood, says: “I remember doing mini shows in my grandparents’ basement where I sang the songs of ‘Dirty Dancing’ at the top of my lungs. I also remember playing Barbie dolls with my sister. And then the scuffles at school. When, older, the other children began to notice mine femininity, I was made the object of ridicule, many physical and verbal clashes ensued, many blows, always. Eventually I had become violent. In the third year of high school, I changed schools. In Art High School in Dayton, Ohio, I finally got met other guys like mewho were, perhaps, LGBTQ and could understand me ”.

The actress has recently completed the transition. From the Venice Film Festival she reveals that at the age of 25 “I found myself living the worst moment of my lifea friend of mine who is no longer here gave me courage, telling me to invest in myself and start acting courses, then came the possibility of “Law & Order”, where I played the part of a woman, and later “Transparent“.

From the TV series to the allegations of harassment

Lysette is known for “Transparent”, the famous Amazon series of 2014, which lasted 4 years, which tells the tragicomic adventures of the pater familias Mort (actor Jeffrey Tambor) who changes sexual identity. In the series Lysette publicly declares herself trans through the role of Shea, the yoga instructor and stripper who guides Mort through the complex gender transition. Lysette was one of the first to accuse the actor of harassment so much that Tambor then had to give up the most important role of his career that made him win a Golden Globe. More recently Lysette participated in the film “Hustlers“(” The girls of Wall Street “is the Italian title) where yes twisted to the pole with Jennifer Lopez and Constance Wu. More recently, however, she appeared in her video clip of her “Smb” with which she made her debut in the world of music. “If you are a trans actor your space is very limited that’s why I want to expand in other directions ”were his statements at the time of the musical launch.

“Monica”, a film about the precarious nature of identity

“In recent years, the comparison with the my mother’s illness it led me to reflect on my past and the psychological effects of abandonment, ”says the director Andrea Pallaoro which in Venice made its debut in 2008 with “Medeas” and which 10 years later allowed Charlotte Rampling to win the Coppa Volpi with “Hannah”.

“Starting from this experience, I wanted to tell a story that explored the complexity of human dignity, the profound consequences of rejection and the difficulties in healing one’s wounds,” the director continues. And he adds: “Through a cinematographic language that takes shape from a constant dialogue between the aesthetics of intimacy and alienation, poised between the protagonist’s interiority and the world around her, my collaborators and I have entered in Monica’s emotional and psychological world to reflect on nature precarious identity of each of us when tested by the need to survive and transform “, concludes the director, summarizing” Monica “as follows:”A modern heroinea woman capable of forgiving ”.

In the cast of “Monica” also appear Patricia Clarkson as the dying mother, Adriana Barraza, Emily Browning, Joshua Close. The American Clarkson enthusiastic about the film, compares the Italian director Pallaoro to Martin Scorsese: “There aren’t many directors, perhaps Scorsese, who are so specific, who have such a particular vision of the world, he knows what he wants, he is always there and he has made us better authors, I say it with all my heart. He feels that there is really someone’s project that is extremely specific and sensitive ”.