The denunciation, the request for forgiveness from the comrades, the intervention of the club. And now Cherif Traorè’s message: “Christmas is coming Christmas is kindness, Christmas is gratitude, Christmas is forgiveness”. The prop of Benetton Treviso and the national team thus closes the sad story that began with the gift received during the team’s Christmas party, a rotten banana. “This year I’m taking these words for my life and I want to put them into practice. We don’t always get what we deserve and I admit it’s painful when that happens. But if you want to get good, start doing it first, right? It’s now The episode I experienced went viral and I want to take this step first. I’m not like whoever made me experience this”.

Also on social media, Traoré had recounted the episode yesterday. And now on Instagram he puts the word to an episode that hurt him deeply, also because it’s not the first time he’s been targeted. “The words of my Christmas ’22 will be kindness, gratitude and forgiveness. Kindness because I want to take this situation and turn it towards ‘good’. One day I will look back and be proud of the choice I made. I am grateful to my club, my team and to all those who have shown me closeness. And I want to forgive, which I admit, it doesn’t mean forgetting the story, nor being passive in the face of what happened. But I want to lick my wounds and continue with my head held high without burdens on my heart. I’m ready to start the ’23 with the smile and grit that has always distinguished me. Will you be by my side?”.