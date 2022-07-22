Trapani, 22 July 2022 – Una tourist Finnish 27-year-old, on vacation in Trapani, reported being the victim of one rape. The girl last night, around 4 o’clock, would have told what happened to a friend whom she would have called the carabinieri, denouncing the sexual violence suffered by her friend.

The facts. According to what was reconstructed by the authorities, the Finnish tourist yesterday she was going to have dinner with two friends in a ristorante of the city, where he would have known four boys, all tourists on holiday in Sicily. The two companies would continue the evening together in the restaurant. After dinner, the friends of the alleged rape victim would have preferred to return to the rented apartment, while the young woman would have continued the night with the four boys she met at the restaurant.

Subsequently, according to what the girl told the carabinieri, the 27-year-old moved with the four boys to their residence in the historic center and the violence would have occurred there. The soldiers of the Arma, after having helped the victim by an ambulance that transported her to the emergency room of the Sant’Antonio Abate hospital in Trapani, collected the testimony of sexual violence. Verification of the story is in progress. The carabinieri, thanks to the details provided by the girl and the video surveillance footage, would have identified the place where the rape would have occurred and would have brought some people who could be involved and are questioning them to the barracks.