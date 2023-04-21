Trapped with three-point problems, the Guangdong men’s basketball team will face a “life and death battle” in the next game_News Channel_China Youth Network

Guangdong Hongyuan encountered many difficulties in the away game, and finally they lost to Zhejiang Guangsha 87-98. In the CBA 1/4 finals with 2 wins in 3 rounds, the two sides tied 1-1, and then the two sides will return to Dongguan Basketball Center for a “life and death battle”.

The “South China Tiger” is trapped in the three-point problem

Guangdong Hongyuan came to Hangzhou this time, and encountered many difficulties during the journey. Due to the rain factor brought by strong convective weather, the Guangdong team encountered flight delays. It was originally planned to leave at 10 am and arrive at the station at 8 pm. This reduced the team’s chances to go to the venue for adaptive training. Direct rest adjustment. The training to adapt to the venue was only one hour yesterday morning.

The process of this game was as difficult as the journey of the Guangdong team. The team suffered from poor shooting in the opening stage. In the first half, the Guangdong team only made about 20% of their three-pointers. After the entire game, the Guangdong team made a total of 44 three-pointers and only made 9 of them. Hu Mingxuan made 2 of 5 3-pointers, and his 40% 3-pointer percentage was considered the highest in the team. Ma Shang, who also made two 3-pointers, made a total of 10 three-pointers. The Guangdong team made 20.5% of their three-pointers, which is far behind the team’s 37% shooting this season.

“In fact, everyone started well.” Guangdong team coach Du Feng analyzed after the game, “But as the game progressed, everyone was affected on both offensive and defensive ends, and our own offensive end began to have problems. On the defensive end, we I think it’s a normal performance to defend against the opponent to score more than 90 points.”

“The offensive end is really our own problem.” Du Feng said, “We haven’t solved it well. We still think the game is too simple, and we need to make a good summary when we go back.”

The Guangdong team still has “cards” to play

In this game, Zhejiang Guangsha played at a very high level at home. Their internal and external core Hu Jinqiu and Sun Minghui both performed well, and the foreign aid Welzhe, who had a sluggish performance in the previous game, also had a very exciting moment.

In the whole game, Hu Jinqiu played 39 minutes and contributed 20 points, 18 rebounds and 2 steals; Sun Minghui contributed 21 points, 10 rebounds, 6 assists and 3 steals. It has laid the foundation for the team to win. Zhao Yanhao, who had been injured before, became the team’s surprise soldier. He played 31 minutes, scored 12 points, 3 rebounds, and 2 assists.

It is worth mentioning that the foreign aid Welzhe of the Zhejiang team has repeatedly performed brilliantly on the perimeter. Even if he is completely blocked from the angle of the UAE, he can even make a shot from two or three steps away from the three-point line. Made 4 three-pointers.

Yesterday, the most important foreign player connecting the whole team of Guangsha was Wells. He was mainly used by Wang Bo. Contributed 17 points, 8 rebounds and 9 assists in one game, revitalized the team and created many opportunities.

Guangsha played the “card” very well, and the Guangdong team also has the opportunity to adjust. The foreign aid Shabazz only played 4 minutes, and his technical characteristics and style have not been thoroughly studied by the opponent. Perhaps at the critical moment of the “battle of life and death” between the two sides, Du Feng will play the “card” of Shabazz well.

This Sunday night, the two sides will have a final contest in the quarter-finals, and the winner will enter the top four.

In addition, the Liaoning team defeated Beijing Shougang 105-86 last night, reaching the top 4 with a total score of 2-0. The winners of Guangdong and Guangsha will face the defending champion Liaoning in the semifinals.

Huang Wei, All Media Reporter of Guangzhou Daily