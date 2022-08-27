Paris Saint Germain for Juventus, the iron group for Inter, two more affordable groups for Milan and Naples. The Champions League draw yesterday in Istanbul was not a sweet one for the Italians. Juventus must face PSG in a fascinating clash also from a political point of view, given that the president of the French club Nasser Al-Khelaifi replaced Andrea Agnelli at the top of the ECA after the SuerLega earthquake.

Special challenge also for the former Di Maria who is trying to recover from the injury for the 1st day of the Champions League. Soon Paredes could expand the patrol of the former PSG in Turin. To understand when the match will be staged, it is necessary to wait for the calendar that will be launched this evening or tomorrow morning. Two teams that left the playoffs complete the group: Benfica, who scrambled Dinamo Kiev, and Maccabi Haiba, who surprisingly ousted the Red Star.

It could have been better for the Bianconeri, but it was certainly worse for Inter who drew two battleships: Bayern Munich and Barcelona. Simone Inzaghi can console himself with Inter’s recent benevolent precedents with the Bavarians, who were defeated in the 2010 final in Madrid and eliminated in the round of 16 in 2011. With the Blaugrana, on the other hand, it went very badly after the favorable semifinal of 12 years ago. Viktoria Plzen seems condemned to 4th place.

Milan find Chelsea courting Leao with an offer of 70 million. The Portuguese will hardly leave Milanello in this transfer session, but these proposals from the big Europeans are part of the strategy of agent Jorge Mendes who will line them up in September to get a high salary when renewing the Portuguese forward’s contract. The Italian Champions were luckier with the other two opponents: Salzburg and Dinamo Zagreb. Although the Austrians offer young and brilliant football, the trademark of Red Bull’s football laboratory.

Napoli instead crosses Liverpool again. Then the Ajax of the young Italian center forward Lorenzo Lucca and Glasgow Rangers, finalist of the last Europa League. The urn, which immediately put Haaland in front of his former club, Borussia Dortmund, was more propitious with the other two Italians protagonists in the Champions League. Antonio Conte with Tottenham should not fear surprises from Eintracht Frankfurt, Sporting Lisbon and Olympique Marseille. Carlo Ancelotti, reigning European champion with Real Madrid, is on the same line with Leipzig, Celtic Glasgow and Shakhtar Donetsk. The Ukrainian team is in the same group as the Spaniards for the third consecutive year.

Ancelotti, best coach of the last edition, thanked Arrigo Sacchi, awarded the Uefa President Award from the stage: “He was a fantastic teacher”. The maestro teased our teams: “Abroad many approach my football, in Italy only a few”. The award to Sacchi refers to the years of Italian domination in Europe. Distant times. –

