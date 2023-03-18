On Monday at 8.00 pm the race for the 1200 bib numbers started by connecting to the platform www.kronoman.net.

The registration cost, unchanged compared to 2022 and including the daily insurance, is 38 euros. The Ande branded race pack, the main sponsor of the event, includes a pair of mountain snowshoes.

Also this year Resegup has decided to support a local reality, chosen by the Organizing Committee, confirming the combination of sport and solidarity as one of the hallmarks of the event. For each member, 1 euro will be donated to the support of the Patrizia Funes Onlus association for the care and assistance of the newborn.

The details of the tender were illustrated on Friday 3 March during the presentation event which took place on the Lecco campus of the Milan Polytechnic. Paolo Sala, president of 2Slow, the sports association that has been organizing the race since 2010, announced the two main novelties of the 2023 Resegup. The first novelty concerns the departure time, one hour earlier than in previous years and therefore fixed for 2.30pm. The second big change concerns the variation of the route in the locality of Malnago (for the ascent only).

When you reach the first refreshment point set up near the small church of the Blessed Virgin of the Rosary, instead of crossing via ai Poggi, turn left into a lane that always ends up along via ai Poggi, then, staying on the left of the roadway, continue uphill heading towards the village of Versasio. Before the Caminetto bar, cut to the right continuing on the paved road as far as the start of path number 1, thus resuming the original route. Therefore, second refreshment point at the Stoppani refuge and then continue until you reach Piano Fieno, from here turn right and always staying on path number 1 you reach the Bedoletta (3rd refreshment point). Climb up to Pian Serada where the 4th refreshment point is located before tackling the ridges that lead to the summit of the Resegone, Azzoni refuge (4th refreshment point). From here you begin the descent towards Morterone along path XX, in the locality of Forbesette (5th refreshment point), you go up again for about 200 meters of positive difference in altitude up to Passo del Giuff from where you descend towards Piani d’Erna ( 6th refreshment). The descent continues along the “bank” to pass by the Stoppani refuge (7th refreshment point), then Malnago (8th refreshment point) and a final dive towards the finish line in Piazza Garibaldi (9th refreshment point).