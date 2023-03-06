The race will take place on Saturday 3 June, with departure time at 2.30 pm, and the opening of entries will be on Monday 13 March at 8 pm on www.kronoman.net.

Godmother of the Resegup 2023 presentation was Martina Bilora, winner of the women’s classification last year, but will miss the next race due to a recent injury. “Last year was beautiful, it was my first race of the season and it was my best performance. It was what I wanted since it was the home race and therefore the most heartfelt one. The nice thing about the Resegup, in addition to the course, is the unique atmosphere, with the public and the fans that help you not feel anxious and tired. I recommend it to all those who love sport and the mountains, not just competitive athletes”.

Paul Hallpresident of 2Slow, sports association that conceived and organizes the race, illustrated confirmations and novelties of the upcoming edition, which will lead 1200 runners participating from the center of Lecco up to the 1875 meters of the summit of Monte Resegone (Rifugio Azzoni) and then downhill again towards the capital for the triumphal arrival in Piazza Garibaldi. “After 13 years – underlined Paolo Sala – this race always excites me. We live in a wonderful place and I am very happy to present you the Resegup 2023”.

Departure and Route – Two main innovations of this new edition, with departure and arrival always in the central Piazza Garibaldi and the usual route of 24 kilometers for 1800 meters of positive difference in altitude. The first change concerns the departure time, which is one hour earlier than in previous years and therefore set for 2.30 pm. The second big change concerns the variation of the route in the locality of Malnago (for the ascent only). When you reach the first refreshment point set up near the small church of the Blessed Virgin of the Rosary, instead of crossing via ai Poggi, turn left into a lane that always ends up along via ai Poggi, then, staying on the left of the roadway, continue uphill heading towards the village of Versasio. Before the Caminetto bar, cut to the right continuing on the paved road as far as the start of path number 1, thus resuming the original route. Therefore, second refreshment point at the Stoppani refuge and then continue until you reach Piano Fieno, from here turn right and always staying on path number 1 you reach the Bedoletta (3rd refreshment point). Climb up to Pian Serada where the 4th refreshment point is located before tackling the ridges that lead to the summit of the Resegone, Azzoni refuge (4th refreshment point). From here you begin the descent towards Morterone along path XX, in the locality of Forbesette (5th refreshment point), you go up again for about 200 meters of positive difference in altitude up to Passo del Giuff from where you descend towards Piani d’Erna ( 6th refreshment). The descent continues along the “bank” to pass by the Stoppani refuge (7th refreshment point), then Malnago (8th refreshment point) and a final dive towards the finish line in Piazza Garibaldi (9th refreshment point).

On May 13 there will be a test ride of the route organized in collaboration with Lecco Tourism.

The inscriptions – The opening of registrations is set for Monday 13 March, starting at 20 on the www.kronoman.net. The registration cost, unchanged compared to 2022 and including daily insurance, is 38 euros.