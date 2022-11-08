Travel sickness continues to plague the Eagles. To cause them dizziness, thus preventing the boys of coach Pillastrini from overcoming, in their flight, the fluctuations that the matches away from home invariably reserve, between the pressure of adverse cheering and, above all, changes in competitive intensity.

Thus, on three matches played away from PalaGesteco in this new A2 championship, Chiera and teammates suffered as many defeats, suffering from the most common symptoms of basketball motion sickness.

In Mantua the first slight ailments. Emerged in the final: a missed rebound, some errors in the basket. And that lost ball at the photo finish that was fatal. The worsening of the problem in Pistoia. In a high-altitude flight, it must be said, considering the value of the club as opposed to the ducals.

For two quarters and a half the Friulian team managed to equalize the Tuscan impact force, responding to Varnado & Co thanks to an overall game and the unprecedented, but effective, zone defense designed for the occasion by coach Pilla. Then here they are, the disturbances, expressed primarily by a decline in attention on both sides of the field. Pistoia has thus stretched.

A bit like Sunday, Cento did, albeit over a more limited period of time. In fact, the resistance of the Gialloblu on the Milwaukee Dinelli Arena parquet had a longer duration. In this case, the autonomy of about thirty minutes in the face of attacks from the various Marks, Zampini and Moreno.

Then the blackout: not such as to allow Tramec to sow the Friulians at +20 (or +19, looking at the match with Pistoia), but sufficient to invalidate any claim of a ducal comeback.

“We need to evaluate the game with the right balance,” said Ueb president Davide Micalich after the match. And how to blame him: the calendar, from this point of view, certainly did not help Gesteco, placing two high-ranking opponents on its external path. On the other classification: not the one that Cividale is aiming for. The next release? In Forlì, just to stay on topic.