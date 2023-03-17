And trip to Anatolia it is one of the most exciting adventures we have tried, especially in the easternmost part, that of the so-called Turkish Kurdistan. Lost cities, lunar valleys, magical rivers, the mythological Mount Ararat: unique experiences. Among proud and hospitable border peopleswho have made the cultural mix their charm and who are always ready to offer you a cup of tea, whoever you are and wherever you go.

Travel to Anatolia in Turkish Kurdistan: what to do and see

Eastern Anatolia, or Turkish Kurdistan, is a world little beaten by tourism (this is also its charm), very rich in nature and humanity. One of the few places yet to be explored and where to enjoy the adventure. We did it without plans, aboard small buses, stopping wherever we could and improvising. And we made eleven things to do that you can’t even imagine. Like grazing Abraham’s trout, watching Hasankeyf buried by the waters of the Ilisu dam, dipping his feet in the Tigris, stopping at Batman, getting weighed, waiting for the sunset at Nemrut Dağı, sleeping in Mor Gabriel, getting lost in Ani, aiming for the Ararat, have fun in Erzurum.

And, ah, explore the Cappadocia, with its fairy chimneys.

Bottom line: Kurdistan is perhaps the most beautiful place on earth.

