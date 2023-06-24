Travelers Championship: Keegan Bradley leads by a shot as Rickie Fowler hits 60

Bradley’s last tournament win was the PGA Tour-sanctioned Zozo Championship last October in Japan-21 K Bradley (US); -20 C Reavie (US); -16 P Cantlay (US); -15 A Scott (Aus), D McCarthy (US), R Fowler (US) Selected: -14 S Scheffler (US), J Thomas (US); -12 R McIlroy (NI); -11 C Tarren (Eng); -9 A Rai (Eng); -8 S Lowry (Ire); -6 M Fitzpatrick (Eng)Full leaderboard

Keegan Bradley shot three birdies in his final five holes to take a one-shot lead after the third round of the Travelers Championship.

The 2011 PGA Championship winner leads fellow American Chez Reavie by a shot after a blemish-free six-under-par 64.

Rickie Fowler is among the chasing pack following a superb round that saw him just miss joining the exclusive sub-60 club.

Northern Ireland’s Rory McIlroy is nine shots back after a frustrating 66.

Fowler, 34, returned to form last week with a tied-fifth finish at the US Open, including a round of 62 – the joint-lowest at a major.

At TPC River Highlands in Connecticut, he had a chip from the fringe on the last hole to card a 59 – but narrowly missed becoming the 13th player in PGA Tour history to break 60.

Fowler said he was “very aware” of the possibility. “I had a nice start to the day with a couple of good pars, made the turn at five [under] and at seven under through 11 I knew it [59] was a legitimate shot,” he said.

Fowler is still in with a chance of victory at 15 under, six shots behind Bradley. World number one Scottie Scheffler is 14 under after a seven-under 63.