TRE REFUGI SKYRACE | Sportdimontagna.com

TRE REFUGI SKYRACE

TRE REFUGI SKYRACE

Last weekend, in the presence of his majesty the Gran Sasso, the Tre Rifugi Skyrace – seventh stage of the Fisky Italian Cup circuit – took place. More than 200 athletes at the start on a technical and spectacular ring, with tough climbs and challenging passages, designed in one of the wildest and most rugged areas of the Gran Sasso and Monti della Laga National Park. 31.7 kilometers of development for a positive difference in altitude of 2070 meters: this, numbers in hand, the track that the sky runners had to face on a day with not mild temperatures, which made everything even more demanding.

Giacomo Forconi and Giuseppe Bigioni, first and second place respectively, immediately outdistanced the rest of the group. After the first refreshment point at the Cima Alta refuge, however, Forconi lengthened the pace, thus passing solo to the Franchetti and the iconic Passo del Cannone (so named because of the characteristic rocky conformation that dominates it and which resembles the mouth of a cannon). He then continued in command until the end, passing under the western peak of Corno Grande (2740 metres, the highest point of the race) and crossing the finish line in 3h16’42”, with over 4 minutes ahead of his rival. Third place for Mirko Becherini with a time of 3h50’25”, currently leading the circuit together with Daniela Rota from Bergamo.

For women, the first three women fought. Poroknavets and Pina Deiana led up to Passo del Cannone, after which Veronica Del Grosso, thanks to her skills as a downhill skier, began the comeback, overtaking Deiana and determined to catch Poroknavets as well. Magic that she could have achieved if it hadn’t been for a bad fall that forced her to slow down abruptly and to settle for her – so to speak – second place.

Ranking men

Giacomo Pitchforks 3:16:42

Giuseppe Bigioni 3:21:24

Mirko Becherini 3:50:25

Ranking women

Sofia Poroknavets 4:03:00

Veronica Del Grosso 4:05:00

Pina Deiana 4:13:11

