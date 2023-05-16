There’s a trekking among the works of art in the Dolomites in SMACH the biennial of Public Art in Trentino Alto Adige.

From 15 June to 10 September 2023 the SMACH trekking is back: an evocative circular route which, crossing the Fanes-Senes-Braies and Puez-Odle Natural Parks, leads to the discovery of all the works of the 6th edition of the Biennale, located in amazing natural views.

A 4-day experience that combines the passion for trekking with contemporary art. An unprecedented way to experience beauty: artistic and landscape.

ten sites, immersed in the nature of the Dolomites, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, they host ten works created specifically for those places by the winning artists of the international competition.

Trekking among the works of art in the Dolomites

I Fanes-Senes-Braies and Puez-Odle Natural Parks they are open scenes on the richness of the natural species that find their habitat here. The Prati di Armentara, for example, thanks to an enormous diversification of flowers and herbs, are home to 244 types of mushrooms and 40 species of butterflies; Stefano Caimi’s work fits here for SMACH. The plateau of Gardenaccia, on the other hand, is a suggestive lunar landscape where there are geological formations originating from the last sedimentations of the Jurassic and Cretaceous; in this context we will encounter the installation of the Mexican artist Anuar Portugal.

SMACH’s works are not only made according to the landscape context, the artists are also invited to deal with the legacy of memory, culture and identity of these mountains, which in some cases are intangible heritage of humanity. For example, the tradition of transhumance has been on the Unesco list since 2019.

Il Pass of Sant’Antonio it is a place where the seasonal migration of cattle has passed for centuries, here stands a church dedicated to the patron saint of animals and for SMACH the work of the Berlin duo KG Augenstern is located on this site.

Il Passo Poma (Forcela de Furcia in Ladin) every three years it sees the pilgrimage of over a thousand faithful from twelve villages of Val Badia who, in a three-day journey, go to the ancient bishopric of Sabiona, today a monastery; the work of the LIDRIIS collective fits into this context.

The site Tops, however, refers to the remote legends of the Kingdom of Fanes, the ancient golden age of the Ladin population; here the work of LOCI Studios will dialogue with the myth.

A Pederu, then, we find evidence of more recent history: during the First World War, a populous military village of the Austro-Hungarian Empire was set up in this place, the remains of which, now renovated, house a refuge; Egeon’s work narrates the tragic events of that moment in a contemporary key.

SMACH together with Holimites tour operator of the Dolomites, also for this edition of the Biennale has created a path that crosses some of the most iconic sites of the Fanes-Senes-Braies and Puez-Odle Natural Parks. Over 60 km of walking, with a positive difference in altitude of 4300 meters, divided into 4 itineraries for a duration of 4 days, with 3 overnight stays, breakfasts, dinners and tourist tax included; prices starting from €540 per person.

The itinerary will reach all the site-specific works created by the artists of the VI edition of SMACH. Trekking is recommended for users who are already prepared for mountain walks. For all other visitors they are recommended daily itineraries, selecting excursions to the works on the basis of individual walking abilities. For everyone, then, there is the convenient stop at the Val Dl’Ert Park, with direct access from the village of San Martino in Badia, where 23 works acquired by SMACH in the previous 5 editions are collected.

What is SMACH

SMACH. Constellation of art, culture & history in the Dolomites è the international biennial of public art created in 2012 by Michael Moling, assisted by Gustav Willeit and, from 2022, by Stefano Riba. For each edition, 10 works are selected by a jury of industry professionals through an international competition.

The open air exhibition of contemporary art takes place in Val Badiain the landscape and cultural context of the Dolomites, a Unesco heritage site since 2009. The 2021 edition recorded exponential growth with over 1000 requests to participate from all over the world and an estimated passage, during the opening period, with a daily average of 2000 visits.

SMACH. Val dl’Ert is the permanent collection of the SMACH biennial, currently made up of 23 works acquired from past editions which is enriched for each edition of the biennial with new works from the winning projects. The 25-hectare park is located in an uncontaminated valley in the locality of San Martino in Badia, in the province of Bolzano. Its access is 150 m from the Museum Ladin and with it creates an interesting pole of tourist-cultural attraction for the whole Val Badia.

