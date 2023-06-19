Trekking, excursions and walks in Pila in the summer, always in nature

Among trekking, excursions and walks in Pila there is really an embarrassment of choice for those who walk immersed in nature, at a slow pace, learning to know and appreciate this portion of the Valle d’Aosta territory

Trekking not to be missed in Pila

One of the trekking not to be missed in Pila is the one that leads to the Arbolle refuge. At the arrival of the cable car that goes up from Aosta, the typical yellow arrows of the regional paths already indicate the various routes. One of the most enchanting outings is the one that leads to the Arbolle refuge, passing by the alpine lake of Chamolé. To get there, after the cable car, take the Chamolé chairlift, or alternatively take path 22. From here the route takes an hour and a half with some steep sections. Climb over the ridge and find the wooden and stone refuge that welcomes the visitor with its enchanting alpine lake; rooms with large windows from which to admire the peaks of Becca di Nona, Pic Garin, Punta Valletta, Tȇte Noir, Mont Blanc, Grand Combin… while the kitchen churns out delicacies with a tasty Alpine flavour. The Alpine Guide of the Aldo Cambiolo refuge organizes courses and excursions to the refuge at special prices – +39 3285397754

From the Arbolle refuge to the Becca di Nona

For the more trained and experienced: from the Arbolle refuge or directly from Pila it is possible to make magnificent excursions such as Becca di Nona, 3142 m and Monte Emilius 3559 m.

Departing from Pila, you reach the top of Becca di Nona 3142m, the mountain that dominates the city of Aosta. Access to the summit allows you to have a panoramic view of Aosta, and of the impressive north face of Emilius and of all the reliefs: from the Gran Paradiso to Monte Rosa, including Mont Blanc and the Matterhorn.

Elevation gain: 1341m

Difficulty: E

Signpost: 16

Travel time from Pila: 4h50 (using the Chamolé chairlift in the first section 3h50)

From the Arbolle refuge to the normal route to Monte Emilius

For the more adventurous, the challenge of climbing the normal route to Monte Emilius 3561 m. From the Arbolle Refuge (2516 m), continue until you reach Lake Gelato (2956 m), from where with a steep climb on stony ground, facilitated by the presence of the typical cairns that indicate the route, you come out on a plateau to finally face the debris slope that ends with the Colle dei Tre Cappuccini (3241 m). From here, towards the north, take the ridge that leads to the summit, where there is a statue of the Madonna and you can admire the 360° panorama over the whole Aosta Valley Alps. The itinerary requires high mountain experience, and it is advisable to be accompanied by a mountain guide.

Difference in altitude: 1043 m

Difficulty: EE (itinerary for experienced hikers)

Signpost: 102 – 14

Travel time from the Arbolle refuge 4 hours

Trail no. 22

Walking time: 1h40m. Difficulty E (hiking). Renewed a couple of years ago, it allows you to cross the entire Pila basin, starting from the gondola area and arriving at Lake Chamolé. The path winds its way between small wooden bridges and expanses of mountain flowers, passing by the hut of the Societé Anomyme de Consommation and the Plan di l’Eyve pasture.

Pila Gorraz – Alpe Grimod – Pila Gorraz

Walking time: 01h50m, route number: 22a – 22b – 23°, route difficulty: T/E. At the end of the regional road, take the farm road which, crossing the pastures on the right, passes the Leissé lake and climbs, turning to the right, up to the Grand Grimod pasture. From here you go down to the departure point of the Grimod chairlift, from which a farm road starts that descends gently towards Pila.

Guided excursions to Pila

Trekking enjoys a wide range of walks, more or less long and demanding, which give the opportunity to get to know and appreciate the area in the summer season.

Every Wednesday the excursion «The mountain pastures and their history», a journey back in time, in the Alpine rural culture, with a visit to the pasture and tasting of typical products. Discovering a wonderful territory of its mountain pastures that cannot be forgotten for the exciting view of the highest peaks in Europe: in a single glance, Mont Blanc, Rosa, Cervino and Grand Combin.

Cost: €20 per person (children under 12 €10 – possibility of going up to Pila with the gondola €7 return. Info and reservations: Asd Mountain Trek

Every Thursday the guides will accompany you in the discovery of the Pila basin, Lake Chamolé, Alpe Champchenille, the Arbolle refuge and many other destinations to discover in the area. Two different excursions:

Unusual tour of Lake Chamolé (June 22, July 20, August 3 and 31): Guided excursion along the paths of the famous ski resort which reveal surprising angles in summer. Ring route that climbs to Col Fenêtre and runs along an easy panoramic ridge that reaches the lake from above. Return through Alpe Chamolé. Duration: full day – Height difference: 500 m – Climb time: 2h30 – Difficulty: E

Solitary paths – Alpe Champchenille (6 July – 17 August – 14 September) Guided excursion to the vault of Alpe Champchenille (2212 m), located beyond the ridge which culminates with the Pointe de la Pierre, in a dominant position over the central valley. The 4000m of Mont Blanc, Grand Combin, Monte Rosa are the backdrop. – Duration: full day – Height difference: 350 m – Climb time: 2h – Difficulty: E

Hours: 9.30 – 16.30. Cost: €20 per person. Departure from Pila at the arrival of the cable car. Info and reservations: Trekking Habitat

You can also contact the guides to make excursions and trips even outside the Pila area, to discover the Aosta Valley. All info on the page:

Walks within everyone’s reach in Pila

Walk to the Hermitage of San Grato, even with a stroller

Journey time 25 min. Difficulty T (tourist excursion itinerary).

A short walk down a dirt road, pretty much flat. The route winds almost entirely through a beautiful coniferous forest and ends in one of the best-known corners of the Aosta Valley: the Hermitage of San Grato 1771m.

Starting from Aosta, the hermitage can be reached from the church of Santa Colomba in Charvensod with a route through the woods on path 102 (2h.40 – difference in height 900 metres). To reduce the length of the walk and the height difference, Pila can be reached by car or by cable car from Aosta. San Grato is the most famous of the hermitages in the Aosta Valley. This white chapel is located on the edge of the forest, 1773 meters above the town of Peroulaz. Tradition reminds us that San Grato bishop of Aosta, in the second half of the fifth century, loved to retire to this corner of the mountain to meditate and pray in solitude. The hermitage of San Grato is mentioned for the first time in documents dating back to the XIII century. From the 17th century to 1866, there is documentation of hermits who lived up there during the summer. For the patron, on the night between 6 and 7 September, La route des jeunes takes place, a procession that starts

from the church of Pila and reaches up to the hermitage.

Marmot trail

Journey time 45 min

Suitable for the whole family, it takes its name from the fact that along the way it is common to spot marmots, but also to spot traces of black grouse and chamois, immersed in a multicolored flora. The itinerary begins at the arrival of the Chamolé chairlift to reach the homonymous lake, where you can enjoy a breathtaking view of the surrounding mountains: Becca di Nona, Cresta Nera and Punta Valletta. Along the way there are some explanatory panels on the naturalistic peculiarities that can be observed. The information on the boards along the trail is supplemented by a publication, which is distributed free of charge at the Pila info point.

Pila- Turlin, even with the stroller

Walking time 1h 20m, difficulty E (hiking itinerary without technical difficulties) route n. 21.

A path to do with the little ones and with the stroller, thanks to the low gradient of the farm road. From the arrival square of the Aosta – Pila gondola, go down to the church. From here, on the left, the path continues along the back of the Ciel Bleu residence until it reconnects with the main path which starts from the residence access parking lot. The farm road continues up to the village of Turlin, after having passed the pastures of Bren.

