A trekking guide is essential for those who feel the desire to start doing some nice walks in the mountains. A walk at high altitude, a day hike, a trip in the woods are accessible to practically everyone, pleasant, relaxing and above all allow you to get in deep contact with nature, with all the benefits it entails.

Trekking guide: 12 tips to start walking in the mountains

But in the mountains, even at relatively modest altitudes, nothing is improvised, so before setting off it is better to have an idea of ​​what can happen and read a short trekking guide like this one.

1. Choose an appropriate route

There is no shortage of information on the trails, on local tourist sites, on tourist guides and on maps. They are divided into tourist (marked with the letter T), excursion (E for hikers, EE for expert hikers) and equipped (EEA); If you are a beginner, it is better not to face anything more demanding than a tourist route and to get to know the difficulty scale of the hiking trails.

2. Leave with a more experienced friend

Going on excursions with those who are already accustomed to walking along paths and mountains is not just a question of keeping each other company, but also a simple, fast and pleasant way to accumulate experience.

3. Dress in layers with technical garments

Especially in the mountains (and not only at high altitudes), the weather is changeable: it’s better to start with technical clothing, dressing in layers, removing and putting on what you need in case of rain, cold, heat or excessive sweat. In any case, it is better to avoid cotton, prefer breathable garments because walking in the mountains the body temperature rises and you sweat, and always wear a rainproof garment. As in The complete guide on how to dress for the mountains in the summer.

4. Use specific hiking shoes

Walking in nature means having to deal with stones, slippery or slippery terrain, puddles, rivers and so on. Leaving with a pair of trainers is reasonably contraindicated as buying a pair of boots to climb Everest to go into the hills. Depending on where you plan to go, trekking shoes should have certain characteristics: here is the guide to choosing shoes for hiking in the mountains.

5. Always carry a backpack

It is used to store the items of clothing that you take off along the way; for water and food; for personal effects; for guides, maps and more: a backpack is the faithful companion of any hiker. To choose it, first of all check that it is comfortable, ventilated, waterproof and sufficiently spacious. And if there are pockets and breast pockets close at hand, so much the better. In doubt here how to choose the trekking backpack.

6. Leave the superfluous at home

This depends a lot on experience, through which you get to understand what is really needed and what is useless. But in general less is more and going light is definitely more comfortable.

7. Eat and drink regularly

Of course, polenta dripping with melted butter and sheltered cheese is the well-deserved prize. But along the way, carrying and regularly consuming some snacks such as cereal bars, chocolate, biscuits and fruit and drinking them at regular intervals is the most effective way to not have drops in energy.

8. Take it slow

An excursion is not a race: to fully enjoy the experience and really understand why walking in nature makes you happy, it is better to take your time. Especially if the excursion is in the company of children.

9. Study the route

The tourist trails are marked and signposted, but getting an idea of ​​the journey before setting off, following it on a topographic map and perhaps downloading some GPS tracks (or using the functions of a specific watch) can avoid unpleasant situations.

10. Forecast the weather

You don’t need to be a meteorologist, a smartphone is enough to take a look at the forecast: if there is heavy rain within a few hours, it is good to know in time, right?

11. Anticipate the unexpected

It seems like a contradiction in terms, but it’s not: notifying someone (friends, family, colleagues) of where you intend to go and the estimated time it will take is useful for alerting emergency services in case of real unexpected events. Otherwise there are useful apps such as that of the CAI and Alpine Rescue: Geo Resq.

12. Bring a small survival kit

It’s not a question of setting off with a pack suitable for crossing the Sahara, but a multipurpose knife and a whistle to call for help and attention in the event of falls or injuries can undoubtedly be useful (here Mauro Prosperi’s advice for the perfect survival kit ). And if you plan to go above 2500 meters above sea level, it is better to also foresee the consequences of altitude sickness.

Credits: FlickrCC Loren Kerns

Advertising