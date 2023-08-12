Trekking, hiking, hiking they are often used interchangeablybut are they the same thing? And if there is a difference between trekking, hiking and hiking, what is it?

Indeed trekking and hiking (i.e. hiking) they have different definitions and represent different things. For example according to the Oxford English Dictionary trekking is “make a long strenuous journey, usually on foot” while hiking would be “the activity of taking long walks, especially through the countryside“. But the different dictionary definitions are not enough to understand the differences between trekking and hiking.

Trekking, hiking, excursions: the differences

There is actually a certain difference between a journey on foot and a walk. Hiking and excursions are mostly meant for one dayeven when it’s more than just walks. Trekking, on the other hand, is defined as a journeyand therefore contemplates several days of walking, typically in demanding environments.

Trekking is in fact a word that derives from Boer term “trekken” by which these Europeans who had settled in southern Africa meant the act of following the tracks left by the heavy horse-drawn carts as they moved in search of fertile lands. So trekking has inherent in its meaning the sense of moving for several days in a hostile environment It is challenging.

Challenging environments that not only means the mountain or high mountain but it can be jungle or desert as well. As long as it involves several days of walking. While by hiking we mean daily excursions, ranging from simple walks to something even more physically and technically demanding. And excursions in Italian is a term that derives from the Latin excurrèrei.e. running outside (at home or in the city) for the most diverse purposes, including recreational ones.

Trekking, hiking, excursions: the equipment

One would think then that between trekking, hiking and hiking the equipment changes. But this doesn’t necessarily happen. Meanwhile it’s always about putting on a backpack and going. Then of course for one-day excursions a day pack with a limited volume may be fine, while for multi-day treks you need backpacks with volumes of at least 50 liters and up.

And then it’s always about clothing and equipment that can withstand the outdoorsin hot or cold, wet or dry conditions. Because if it’s pouring rain, being out and about for a day or more makes no difference.

And the path?

The Camino is also a journey on foot from one place to another, often in a natural environment, and certainly lasting several days. So what is the difference with trekking? For many the fact that the Paths are mainly held at low altitudes (but this is not always the case: the Francigena, for example, crosses the Alps at significant altitudes) while more meaningful is the fact that the paths always have a theme spiritual, religious or historical-artistic.

And therefore that a Path can also cross cities or anthropized if not really urban territories.

And so what?

So a one-day excursion on foot, even in the high mountains in a very technical environment, is precisely an excursion or hiking, to put it in English; a journey on foot lasting several days in a challenging natural environment, not only from the point of view of altitude or height difference, is a trek; a journey on foot with a specific theme is instead a Way.

