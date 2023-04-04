A trek in Andalusia is the best for those who love excursions on foot or by bike: the itineraries in the Sierra de Aracena they are a truly remarkable destination, a green oasis among grasslands, hills and small villages relaxing, where you walk away from the crowds. It is one of the areas of Spain still little known by big tourism, 80 km north of Seville, to be discovered before it is invaded. And it’s a paradise for hikers who love medium-length treks where you can even meet no one like we did.

Starting from Aracena they can be done walks between sierras and meadows, crossing villages rich in history and traditions (here lo jamòn iberico, Spanish ham, world gastronomic excellence). And you can intrude into Portugal to discover ravines, a small town in the Alentejo where time stands still in the 1950s; and to make a beautiful excursion towards the mystical panoramas of the castle of Noudar.

Here are ours advice not information to go trekking in Andalusia, in the Sierra de Aracena, going as far as Portugal.

Where to go hiking in Andalusia in nature

The Sierra de Aracena is located about 80 km north of Seville and is immersed in the protected area of ​​the Sierra de Aracena e Picos de Aroche Natural Parkin the province of Huelva, which extends to the borders with Portugal.

It is a green paradise made of undulating hills covered with holm oak woods, grasslands populated by oaks where Iberian pigs are raised (from which jamòn iberico, the finest ham in the world is produced) and villages of case white very well preserved, dominated by castelli medieval. It is not such a well-known area, mostly locals frequent it: and for this reason it can be an escape from the routine to discover a different place from the usual, never crowded, still very rural and genuine and deeply immersed in nature.

Plus, we’re on the route of the iberian ham, which means the irresistible possibility of tastings, guided tours of the houses that produce it, and dinners in restaurants to understand how much the culture of meat and cured meats is rooted here. And throughout the Spain.

Sierra de Aracena, the walking and cycling routes

The most important town, which can act as a reference point for excursions and trekking, is Aracena, a small center of white houses with some accommodation facilities (hotels and private apartments) and many places to eat. After a visit to the castle hill, a ride through the narrow streets to the bullring, and an obligatory descent to the Grotto of Wonders (one of the most beautiful caves in Europe, with rock formations that are almost unbelievable), you can go for a walk or an excursion by bike (there is a bike rental in the village which also has e- bikes).

There are so many trails that you just need to follow the road N-433 and detour to the hills or to the prairie depending on your inspiration.

The most beautiful and significant is perhaps the one that crosses the Sierra up to Cortegana. I am 33 km between ups and downs and white villages, to go by stopping absolutely in the village of Almonaster La Real, inserted among the most beautiful villages in Spain. Here it is worth climbing to the top of the hill that houses the mezquita, the 9th century fortress-mosque, beside which stands a bullfighting arenaa unicum in all of Spain that testifies to the presence of Arab culture alongside the Lusitanian one.

Trekking in Andalusia: from Aroche to Barrancos in Portugal

Further north is the area of ​​Aroche, dotted with pyramidal hills (i Peaks of Aroche) and even more extensive grasslands. Where you don’t meet a living soul for tens of kilometres. A nice idea for a hike is the stretch that goes from Aroche to Barrancos, just over the border with Portugal, among ever changing landscapes and vegetation.

If you love sleepy rural villages where life flows slowly and always the same you can’t miss Barrancos, a dive into the past that has left us enchanted.

It is a jewel of white houses with red roofs on which herons nest, hanging clothes, a single square which is the soul of the village, recreation centers of all kinds where you can eat jamòn and grilled meat, old Portuguese retirees in the mood for a chat who tell you what to do and where to go in the area.

Here in April the Ham Fairthe Portuguese ham festival (few know it but it has nothing to envy to the Spanish one), while at the end of August there is the Our Lady of the Conceptionthe only occasion in which one can attend one bullfighting in Portugal (where they are banned).

Also in the surrounding area there are remarkable walks such as the one that goes forward for about 10 km in the Sierra up to the Castle of Noudar, immersed in a mystical medieval ‘end of the world‘ scenario.

How to get to the Sierra de Aracena

The best way to reach Huelva is a low cost flight to Seville (with Ryanair you spend from 50 to 80 euros round trip depending on the period in the low season). From here you can rent a car (for less than 50 euros a day) and move north to explore the area at your own pace.

(photo Martino De Mori and Lamberto Livraghi / Sportoutdoor24)

Tips for trekking in Andalusia in nature

