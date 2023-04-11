I sea ​​trekking in Italy, paradoxically there aren’t many. Or rather, there are many walks along the sea but the walks on the coasts in our country can be counted on the fingers of one hand. Then there are other wonderful paths, short routes to do in a day or so.

This is because some great classics cross the country far from the sea: the Via Francigena in Italy, for example, ends near the sea only in the final stretch in Puglia, while all the most beautiful paths wind their way inland or in the mountains. So, if we talk about real trekking and walks along the Italian coasts, the choice is limited.

Trekking on the sea in Italy, the 6 paths and walks to do

Taking a walk on paths along the sea is an exciting thing, anyone who has done it knows it well.

In Europe there are outrageously beautiful coastal paths, such as the Fishermen’s Way in Alentejo (Portugal), the Jurassic Way in Devon (United Kingdom), the Wild Atlantic Way in Ireland, the Camino de la Muerte in Galicia (Spain). But even here, they are few.

in Italy, there are 4 truly codified and signposted, as well as a series of short paths. Here they are.

Path of the Batteries of Camogli (Liguria)

Via dell’Essenza (Elba)

Numana Portonovo (Marches)

Path of the Gods (Campania)

Path of Salento (Apulia)

Way of the 100 Towers (Sardinia)

1. Path of the Batteries, from Camogli to San Fruttuoso (Liguria)

The Sentiero delle Batterie connects Camogli to San Fruttuoso in Portofino, and is loved by hikers because walk inside the Portofino Park among magnificent villages, wild nature, bunkers and the blue of the Ligurian Sea in the background, maybe spotting some dolphins (We are in the Cetacean Sanctuary).

Better to avoid mid-August, due to the heat which can be heavy, but all other times of the year are good for this trek.

It shouldn’t be underestimated, it shouldn’t be faced with flip flops but with shoes da trekking and water bottle, because there are challenging stretches and there are no fountains along the way.

It starts from parish church of San Rocco and descend along thea paved road that runs along the sea. You pass through the hidden and tiny Porto Pidocchio (the fish restaurants are excellent) and you can also go down the steps that lead to Punta Chiappa, splendid rock from which to dive into the sea.

Or you can go directly to Batterie, where you can explore the remains of the Second World War bunkers, in a truly evocative panorama. Finally the descent towards San Fruttuoso and its magnificent abbey on the beach.

From here you can continue to Portofino, or return to Camogli by boat, or make it on foot.

Path: Camogli – San Fruttuoso

Length: about 10km

Period: all the year

Information: The path of the Batteries, from Camogli to San Fruttuoso

2. Via dell’Essenza, Elba Island (Tuscany)

Lat Via dell’Essenza it all develops along the splendid coasts of the Island of Elba, and it is one of the most beautiful paths in Italy, which can also be done by bike.

It can be done all year round, although in spring it is best for flowering. There are 127 km, to be covered in 12 stages, each dedicated to one of the many essences that inhabit Elba.

Trekking, born in 2021, it is suitable for everyone (stages from 6 km to 15). It follows the colors and scents of nature and explores the coasts along another theme, minerals: the island indeed is an open-air geological museum, in which to admire the stratifications of the elements that give life to color combinations that are impossible to think of if you have never seen them.

And if you look towards the sea you can spot cetaceans that swim close to the Elba coast.

The Elba tourist office assists and supports walkers along the itinerary.

Path: Elba island ring

Length: 127 km

Stages: 12

Period: all the year

Information: visitelba

3. Numana – Portonovo (Marches)

The route from Numana to Portonovo is little known but very suggestive. You walk in the best of the Marche coast, with a menu based on heavenly beaches, crystal clear water, the green promontory of the Conero that enters the sea.

It starts from whereone of the most beautiful and panoramic towns of the Marche, you pass through Siroloa small village perched in the forest, go up the paths of the Conero Park and end up with a long descent to Portonovowhere you can relax on the beach eating a soup.

Cyclists generally follow a ring that takes them back to Numana, in an itinerary with steep slopes; but walkers may very well stop here.

Path: Numana – Portonovo

Length: 12 km

Period: all the year

Information: Marche by bike, from Numana to Portonovo on the panoramic Conero road

4. Path of the Gods, from Agerola to Positano (Campania)

Il path par excellence on the sea, loved by the gods of Olympus, hence the name. It is a short trek (9 km) to the Amalfi coast, which is doable all year round (it is clearly more crowded in the summer).

There are actually two routes: the low one, which follows the coast almost at sea level, and the high one, a little more demanding, which climbs halfway up the coast. It starts from the church of San Matteo in Bomerano, in Agerola at 650 meters above sea level, and ends in Positano.

walking into the sunset, with the Lattari Mountains on one side and the blue sea on the other, it really is one of the things to do in life!

Path: Agerola-Positano

Length: 9 km

Period: all the year

Information: sentirodeglidei.net

5. Path of Salento, from Lecce to Santa Maria di Leuca (Apulia)

Salento is also becoming a destination for walkers, though in summer it is best to avoid the area for the heat and the crowds (those who have been there know it well).

This trek covers the stretch between Lecce and the extreme tip of Santa Maria di Leuca, following various routes: the one that follows the coast is 115 km long, to be done in 5-6 stages (the other is Via dei Borghi, from 133km).

You walk among olive and almond trees, dry stone walls and beaches, villages and vineyards, in one of the most beautiful lands in Italy.

Path: Lecce-Santa Maria di Leuca

Length: 115 km

Stages: 5-6

Period: all the year

Information: Path of Salento

6. Path of the 100 Towers (Sardinia)

Il longest coastal path, and one of the longest ever in Italy.

Why 100 towers? They are those (actually 105) arranged along the coast, which mark the stages and point of reference.

This crazy trek passes by the. beaches, the dunes, the idyllic coves that you would never see on a classic tour of the region. You stop in campsites and villages to sleep.

an immersion in the Mediterranean maquis and Sardinian maritime culture.

Nothing less than the tour of the coasts of Sardinia, an itinerary of 1300 km.

It’s not mandatory to do it all 😜 , because it would take about 70 days,

The path is a ring, therefore you can start from wherever you want. The classic starting points are Cagliari, Oristano, Alghero, Arbatax, Porto Torres.

Path: Cagliari-Cagliari

Length: 1284 km

Stages: 70

Period: March-June

Information: Cammino100torri.com

Advertising