Trekking poles in the mountains, why use them?

After a careful analysis and study of the outdoor market in recent years, Masters, an Italian company with more than 40 years of experience in the sector, tells us the importance of having trekking poles in your hands in the mountains to tackle the trails.

Trekking poles in the mountains: why is it so important to use them?

There are several aspects why it is important to have a pair of trekking poles, but basically we can say with certainty that the pole is a additional but necessary accessory to promote quality walkingsafety and more generally a better approach to the excursion.

What are the advantages of using a stick?

The use of sticks while walking offers several advantages. THE two more points of support on the ground allow you to unload the weight on the lower limbs, also ensuring greater safety on slippery, gravelly or icy ground. They also favor a much higher sporting performance thanks to the strong saving of physical energy and the better breathing obtained.

How do you choose the most suitable one?

Choosing the right stick is not immediate given the wide range of materials, components and technologies that are used on the market today. Surely the price already makes the first big skimming, then, when it comes to choose between aluminum and carbon, we know that by choosing the former you get more resistance as the carbon is more brittle, even if the latter is instead more performing. In view of this, in fact, masters proposes the Calu, with material composed of a core of Alutech7057 covered with 100% High Modulus carbon to obtain lightness, resistance and flexibility.

Masters offers a selection of 5 different sticks with different characteristics, technologies, materials and prices.

1. MASTERS – SPEEDSTER CALU

Suitable for the most passionate hiker, Speedster Calu is a pole with excellent technical characteristics that stands out for its extreme compactness: only 52 cm in closed sections.

Made in 4 sections (ø 18-16-14-12 mm) of Calu®Tech and with a core of AluTech 7075 covered with 100% carbon fiber which guarantees lightness, resistance and flexibility. This model features the Palmo knob with extra-light strap and minimal buckle to maximize comfort.

The new Wing Lock closure system – foreseen for the ø 18 mm section – is easy to use and favors a comfortable and quick adjustment of the stick while the BS expansion system – foreseen for the ø 16-14 mm sections – is made with plastic DuPont® and ensures performance over time at high and low temperatures.

The new Tip-Top system of the support with tungsten tip is instead ideal for a quick replacement of the wheel.

Available sizes: 52 cm closed – 130 cm maximum extension (110 cm minimum).

Weight: 218g

Supplied with: a pair of 85 mm diameter castors.

Price: 129.95 euros

2. MASTERS – DOLOMITI

Designed for the average expert and passionate hiker, the Dolomiti is a pole with great potential.

Made in 3 sections (ø 16-14-12 mm) in AluTech 7075 to ensure an excellent compromise in terms of lightness and resistance. This model features the Palmo knob with matching strap, light and comfortable, with a minimal buckle for adjustment.

The new Wing Lock closure system is easy to use and favors a comfortable and quick adjustment of the stick, just as the new Tip-Top system of the tungsten support is ideal for a possible replacement of the wheel.

Measurements: 66 cm closed – 135 cm maximum extension (110 cm minimum).

Peso: 248g

Supplied with: a pair of 85 mm diameter castors.

Price: 84.95 euros

3. MASTERS – SUMMIT LIGHT CALU

The Summit Light is one of the flagship models of the masters collection which has always represented the best compromise between technicality and price. In this model in the Calu® version, which is made in 3 sections (ø 16-14-12 mm) to increase the performance of the user ensuring greater lightness. The Summit Light Calu® is recommended for both expert hikers and enthusiasts, thanks to the precious tube it is made of, in addition to the lower sections in AluTech 7075 and the Palmo knob extension, equipped with a light strap with minimal buckle.

Equipped with the BS expansion system in DuPont® plastic, the best on the market to guarantee greater grip in extreme conditions and with the Tip-Top system for replacing the wheel, equipped with a tungsten tip.

Measurements: 61 cm closed – 135 cm maximum extension (110 cm minimum).

Peso: 212g

Supplied with: a pair of 85 mm diameter castors.

Price: 77.95 euros

4. MASTERS – SUMMIT LIGHT W

The Summit Light W is the female version of the Summit Light models!

Specially designed with fresh and colorful graphics, they are ideal for frequent backpacking activities.

Technical features: 3 sections in AluTech 7075 (ø 16-14-12 mm) with internal locking system with BS expanders in DuPont® plastic to guarantee maximum tightness even at extreme temperatures. Palm knob and light handrail in the same colour, soft and comfortable with minimal buckle.

The new Tip-Top system of the tungsten support is ideal for a possible replacement of the wheel.

Measurements: 58 cm closed – 125 cm maximum extension (95 cm minimum).

Weight: 225g

Supplied with: a pair of 85 mm diameter castors.

Price: 64.95 euros

5. MATERS – RANGER

The Ranger models represent the right balance between attention to technical details and price, making it a great product for recreational use such as short treks and backpacking.

Made in 3 sections (ø 18-16-14 mm) in Alu 5083, the pole is assembled with the T7 grip in bi-material and the Dual strap.

The Clamper closure system is easy to use and favors a comfortable and quick adjustment of the stick, just as the new Tip-Top system of the tungsten support is ideal for a possible replacement of the wheel.

Measurements: 70 cm closed – 140 cm maximum extension (115 cm minimum).

Weight: 286g

Supplied with: a pair of 85 mm diameter castors.

Price: 47.95 euros

