The waterproof trekking jacket is the indispensable garment every time you go on a hike in the mountains. On the peaks the weather is always a bit volatile, and it is not uncommon for a sudden storm to disrupt a sunny day without warning. That’s why one waterproof jacket that protects from the rain is the garment that every hiker should always have in his backpack. What should you pay attention to before proceeding with the purchase of the perfect jacket? Here are some tips.

The 7 characteristics that a waterproof trekking jacket must have

Comfort

The first thing to check is the comfort and cut of the garment. The jacket must not hinder our movements and it is better that it remains soft rather than too close to the body.

Hood

Obviously essential. Make sure it doesn’t obstruct your view while walking and that it’s attached to your jacket (removable ones are less stable and don’t protect well when the wind is particularly strong).

Lanyards

They are very useful when it’s windy and we want to make sure the hood stays snug on the head. Make sure there’s a way to attach them to your jacket when you’re not using them, so they don’t smack you in the face in the first gust of air.

Velcro

Velcro tabs to adjust the cuffs and waist of the jacket as needed are a good asset when you don’t want water to seep inside the sleeves.

Bag

There should be both inside, closed by a zip, and outside. The former are essential because they will keep everything you should never lose: documents, house keys, money. The latter must be large enough to hold a map without wrinkling too much. Also in this case, pockets that close with a zip are preferable.

Closure

To prevent hateful drafts of wind from reaching you, choose a jacket that has a front closure with a double zip.

Ventilation

Waterproof jackets often make you sweat because they insulate the body too much from the outside environment. This shouldn’t happen: buy a garment that has at least a few holes (if not real ventilation openings with zips) that let the air circulate, so as to always keep you dry.

