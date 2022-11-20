Home Sports Trends, a very hard day Club Milano is scary but a little less away from home
Sports

Trends, a very hard day Club Milano is scary but a little less away from home

by admin
Trends, a very hard day Club Milano is scary but a little less away from home

VOGHERa

Another severe exam for the Vogherese. After the two derbies, with Oltrepo and Pavia, and the match in the Cup with Tritium, tomorrow the Rossoneri team will experience the fourth stage of this period of fire. Club Milano, currently the Rossoneri’s closest rival in the standings, lands at Parisi.

The team coached by Giuseppe Scavo is in fact in second position with 28 points, two lengths behind Voghe. Club Milano has a very young squad, made up of many talented and prospective players. The green line of the Milanese club is demonstrated by the fact that every Sunday the starting line-up includes several under players, i.e. born from 2002 onwards; last week, in the match won 2-0 over Vergiatese, there were 7 under players on the field from the start. The light-heartedness and bravado of the youngsters are the main quality of Club Milano, which boasts the best attack in the group with 27 goals overall. In coach Scavo’s roster, there are only four players born in the ’90s: goalkeeper Monzani, born in ’98, defenders Carrara (’99) and Veroni (’99), and forward Sorrenti (’97 ). All other elements in pink are “millennial”. The team’s top scorers are striker Federico Pelle and attacking midfielder Petar Rankovic, both with 7 goals. Their presence on the pitch in Voghera is in serious doubt, due to the muscular problems that prevented both Pelle and Rankovic from participating in the match they won 2-0 against Vergiatese last week. Among the forwards at Club Milano, Giovanni Cominetti, born in 2003, who has scored 5 goals so far, should also be kept an eye on. Cominetti, who arrived in the summer from Fanfulla, is the younger brother of Martino, a striker who moved from Oltrepo-Voghera and is now at Sestri Levante in Serie D. When analyzing the performance of Club Milano, it is noted that coach Scavo’s team has obtained the most part of his tally at home, on the synthetic pitch of Pero, where he collected 21 points, with 7 victories in as many matches; away, however, the Milan team won 7 points, the result of 2 victories, 1 draw and 3 defeats, remedied on the fields of Ardor Lazzate, Oltrepo and Calvairate.ALESSANDRO QUAGLINI

You may also like

Milan, Maignan returns with Salernitana on 4 January

The eyes of the world turn to Qatar,...

Fibromyalgia, Laura’s story: “It’s an invisible monster, I...

Qatar-Ecuador, who is Djorkaeff Reasco, Alfaro’s star

Pavia “anticipates” Binasco Tassi: “We have to start...

Udinese, the crux of Becao’s contract must be...

VIDEO / Albania-Armenia, goal and great performance for...

Between Castelnuovo and Broni a derby that returns...

Atp Finals in Turin: Ruud beats Rublev and...

San Mauro al PalaRavizza this evening hosts Corsico

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy