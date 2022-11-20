VOGHERa

Another severe exam for the Vogherese. After the two derbies, with Oltrepo and Pavia, and the match in the Cup with Tritium, tomorrow the Rossoneri team will experience the fourth stage of this period of fire. Club Milano, currently the Rossoneri’s closest rival in the standings, lands at Parisi.

The team coached by Giuseppe Scavo is in fact in second position with 28 points, two lengths behind Voghe. Club Milano has a very young squad, made up of many talented and prospective players. The green line of the Milanese club is demonstrated by the fact that every Sunday the starting line-up includes several under players, i.e. born from 2002 onwards; last week, in the match won 2-0 over Vergiatese, there were 7 under players on the field from the start. The light-heartedness and bravado of the youngsters are the main quality of Club Milano, which boasts the best attack in the group with 27 goals overall. In coach Scavo’s roster, there are only four players born in the ’90s: goalkeeper Monzani, born in ’98, defenders Carrara (’99) and Veroni (’99), and forward Sorrenti (’97 ). All other elements in pink are “millennial”. The team’s top scorers are striker Federico Pelle and attacking midfielder Petar Rankovic, both with 7 goals. Their presence on the pitch in Voghera is in serious doubt, due to the muscular problems that prevented both Pelle and Rankovic from participating in the match they won 2-0 against Vergiatese last week. Among the forwards at Club Milano, Giovanni Cominetti, born in 2003, who has scored 5 goals so far, should also be kept an eye on. Cominetti, who arrived in the summer from Fanfulla, is the younger brother of Martino, a striker who moved from Oltrepo-Voghera and is now at Sestri Levante in Serie D. When analyzing the performance of Club Milano, it is noted that coach Scavo’s team has obtained the most part of his tally at home, on the synthetic pitch of Pero, where he collected 21 points, with 7 victories in as many matches; away, however, the Milan team won 7 points, the result of 2 victories, 1 draw and 3 defeats, remedied on the fields of Ardor Lazzate, Oltrepo and Calvairate.ALESSANDRO QUAGLINI