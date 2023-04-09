Live it, April 10th, in the last round of the NBA regular season, the Bucks challenged the Raptors away. The Bucks have secured the regular season championship, and Antetokounmpo, Holiday, Middleton, and Lopez will not play in this game. The Raptors are ninth in the East, and Siakam, Van Fleet, and Anunoby are all absent today.

At the beginning of the game, the two sides had a brief stalemate in the opening stage. The Raptors continued to hit the inside and scored points to open the point difference to double digits. Trentree scored 20 points from outside shots and scored 20 points to help the Raptors lead 67-55 to end the first half. After changing sides and fighting again, the Raptors firmly took the initiative on the court, playing steadily and expanding their advantage to more than 20 points, and the Bucks struggled to catch up to no avail. In the end, the Raptors defeated the Bucks 121-105 and ended with a home victory.

Data from both parties:

Raptors (41-41): Trent 23 points, Flynn 20 points, 4 rebounds and 4 assists, Barnes 8 points and 5 assists, Achuwa 14 points and 13 rebounds, Poeltl 6 points, Korok 7 points , Harper 10 points, Boucher 10 points, Banton 11 points

Bucks (58-24): Portis 16 points and 4 rebounds, Claude 13 points, 4 rebounds and 6 assists, Leonard 10 points and 12 rebounds, Beecham 10 points, 6 rebounds and 4 assists, Carter 6 points, Alphabet Brother 14 points and 5 rebounds, Wigginton 17 points, Dragic 14 points