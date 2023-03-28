The FIGC National Federal Tribunal has announced the reasons for the three-month inhibition inflicted on the former AIA president, Alfredo Trentalange, on 17 March in the Rosario D’Onofrio case. “Having assessed all the relevant factual circumstances, and having considered the nature and gravity of the disputed facts, within the limits of items a) and e) of the deed of referral, the Court deems the sentence of the deferred to the sanction of three months of inhibition fair” it reads in the FIGC document. Item ‘a’ is defined as “partially founded” and is the one in which Trentalange is contested for “any initiative aimed at ascertaining that D’Onofrio possesses the requirements of professionalism and morality before proposing him to the office of National Arbitration Attorney “. With regard to the verification of the morality requirements, the Court considers that “Trentalange cannot be charged with any disciplinary omission”, on the contrary, for the failure to verify the professional requirements, the Panel considers the contested charge to be founded because “it has emerged that Trentalange was aware of the deemed inadequacy of D’Onofrio to hold that office”. The head ‘e’ of incrimination was also founded for the College. “In fact, the documents show that Trentalange, at the time President of the AIA, did not put in place any initiative aimed at ascertaining the illegal activity of D’Onofrio, who obtained important reimbursements – to the evident damage of the Association – for expenses substantiated by forged train tickets,” the document reads. According to the Court, however, the other charges brought by the federal prosecutor are unfounded.