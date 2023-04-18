Trentino cycle paths | The most beautiful to do with children

The Trentino cycle paths are a paradise for all bike enthusiasts, from the fanatics who live on the saddle families with children who simply love to run around in nature during the summer. There are over 400 kilometers of cycle paths in Trentino, far from traffic, crossing 120 municipalities and a dozen valleys all in the middle of greenery, with minimal slopes, within everyone’s reach, perfectly signposted (even with GPS tracks) and well equipped that here they even placed along the way a dozen Bicigrill, real rest areas that provide what is needed to repair the bikes and to recharge the cyclist’s batteries.

And that’s not all: if you want some advice on where to stop for lunch in a small restaurant or in a gourmet cabin a short distance from the cycle paths, you just have to click here. This is the link to find all the information on Guest Card which allows for travel freely by public transport provincial and to enter for free (or with considerable discounts) in more than 100 sites, including museums, castles, visitor centers of the three natural parks, spa facilities and much more.

Trentino cycle paths: the 11 most beautiful to do even with children

Now that you have all the information, all you have to do is choose one of the cycle paths in Trentino and start enjoying the ride on your own bicycle. Also with the children in tow: these are easy slopes for everyone.

1. The Adige cycle path

Trentino is cut in two along its entire length by the Adige River which descends from the north and ends up in the Adriatic. Along its banks, from north to south, there is a almost 100 km cycle path (largely paved) which continues north to the Brenner Pass and south to the Veronese network of trails, winding through the countryside and orchards. To do it all at a very calm cruising speed it takes about 6 hours during which you cross the historic cities of Trento and Rovereto, the bridge of San Michele all’Adige, the center of Lavis, the ancient village of Zambana Vecchia, the Piana Rotaliana, the historic palaces of Ala and the vineyards and cellars where Teroldego and Marzemino are produced. Information signs, bicigrills and rest areas are scattered along the entire cycle path as well as the stations of the Brennero and Trento – Malé railway lines which allow cycle tourists to go back to the base easily.

2. The Fassa and Fiemme cycle path

One of the most beautiful cycle paths in Trentino could not fail to include the one of the two most touristic valleys in the whole region, designed on the Avisio stream, precisely along the Marcialonga routethe most famous cross-country ski marathon in the Alps. The two apexes are Alba di Canazei at the northern end in Fassa at an altitude of 1350 and at Molina di Fiemme, to the south, at about 850 meters above sea level. It goes without saying that it would be easier – but not mandatory – to walk the slope slightly downhill, then going up again with the Bike Shuttle made available to enthusiasts. Thus there are approximately 45 km of route, almost all paved and without any technical or demanding sections, among fir and larch woods. Why is this an experience to try on the Trentino cycle paths? Because the Fiemme and Fassa cycle path skims, in just a few hours, all the main chains of the Dolomites, offering panoramas capable of moving even the most insensitive souls: the Sella Group, the Sassolungo and the Marmolada at the start and then continuing with everything the Catinaccio-Rosengarten and the Monzoni, the Latemar and all the Lagorai upon arrival.

3. The Valsugana cycle path

This track has a length of approx 64 kilometres between San Cristoforo and Pianello Vallon in the Trentino area and then continue on to Bassano del Grappa. Those arriving from Trento can also cover the kilometers up to the departure by train: the lakes of Caldonazzo and Levico, Pergine, Roncegno Terme and Borgo Valsugana are the main stages along the Brenta on a route around which there are dozens of good opportunities stop, from the beaches to the lateral Valle dei Mòcheni (an unusual linguistic enclave), to the nearby plateaus of Piné and Vezzena to visit the forts of the Great War.

4. The Garda cycle path

Anyone who has ever been to Riva del Garda, the undisputed European capital of MTB, tried to pedal along the three wonderful kilometers of the lakefront up to Torbole. In Riva and Torbole – the two most usual starting points for every ride in the area – you take a stroll, admire the view, enjoy a coffee or an ice cream but that’s not all. In fact, from Torbole you go up (about 200 meters in altitude) up to Passo San Giovanni above Nago along the Strada di Santa Lucia alongside the main road and then continue up to Mori, not far from Rovereto, crossing the protected biotope of Lake Loppio and kilometers of orchards (in all periods of the year, by adding two euros to the ticket price, it is possible to take one’s bicycle on the scheduled buses). From Riva, on the other hand, you go up towards the Cascate del Varone (100 meters in altitude) in the middle of the greenery. From Mori in Vallagarina to Riva it is 17 km. From Riva al Varone it is 6 km.

5. The Valle dei Laghi cycle path

Along the footbridge between Torbole and Riva del Garda, there is a detour that enters the Sarca river valley and heads straight towards Arco, not far away, in the middle of the apple orchards. That is the start of one of the most beautiful cycle paths in Trentino, that of the Valle dei Laghi which, in 26 kilometers long, also touches the hermitage of San Paolo, the village of Dro, the disused power station of Fies, a thousand castles overlooking the valley, Lake Toblino and that of Santa Massenza. In the new stretch that joins Sarche to Comano Terme, you follow the old route of the SS 237 along which it is possible to enjoy the suggestive view of the Limarò gorge, carved out over the millennia by the river, a canyon up to 200 meters deep at the bottom of which flows the Sarca.

6. The Val di Non cycle path

A 32-kilometre circular route in the Upper Non Valley where you can combine sporting activity, relaxation and cultural visits. Already at the departure from the castle of Malgolo there is a manor that offers spectacular views of the Val di Non and, not far from nearby Sanzeno, there is the famous Shrine of San Romedio, one of the most characteristic hermitages with a series of churches and chapels built one above the other on the top of a spur of rock more than 70 meters high crossed by a very steep staircase. There is also a wildlife area which is home to a specimen of brown bear. Along the way, near the bottom, one can well witness the natural spectacle of the impressive Rio Sass canyon.

7. The Val di Sole cycle path

In the valley that hosted the MTB World Championships, pedal lovers will find a 34-kilometre cycle path that starts from Mostizzolo at the mouth of the valley and reaches the end of Fucine, where a branch begins that climbs for 6 km with steeper slopes up to in Cogolo in Val di Pejo. Between Dimaro and Commezzadura, between Mezzana and Malè, you cycle between castles and dozens of small churches with characteristic bell towers that characterize the whole valley, along the Noce river dotted with canoes and rafting rafts. The whole valley is served by the train and by the BiciBus which connect Marilleva 900 to Cogolo di Pejo, Passo del Tonale and Dimaro to Carisolo.

8. The Ledro and Concei cycle path

Only 12 enjoyable kilometers with no altitude difference, from Molina di Ledro near the pile-dwelling museum to the small lake of Ampola where there are piers and observation points for bird watching. Partly on a dirt road in the middle of the woods and partly on an asphalted track, the track goes up from the course of the stream and then connects a series of old country roads up to the lake. Another 5 kilometers then cross the adjacent Valle di Concei.

9. The Val Rendena / Giudicarie Centrali cycle path

Up to the feet of Our Lady of Campiglio. This cycle path cuts the Val Rendena from south to north for 28 kilometres on the edge of the Adamello Brenta Natural Park starting from the Lago di Ponte Pià, passing through Tione and ending in Carisolo, just below the well-known ski resort and at the entrance to the Val Genova, the famous valley of waterfalls. There are two particularly suggestive passages for a cyclist – the long one a footbridge supported by steel cables over the Sarca river in the direction of Strembo and the one on the wooden walkway of Pinzolo where the route splits, offering the possibility of a circular route or extending up to the village of Giustino. In the summer you can rely on the BiciBus, which connect Carisolo to Tione and the Terme di Comano area.

10. The Primiero cycle path

Primiero is a flat valley in the extreme east of Trentino which ends with the ascent to San Martino di Castrozza, Passo Rolle and the well-known Pale di San Martino who have made the history of Italian mountaineering. Here, in the valley floor, however, you can also cycle on the 11 km cycle path that connects all the towns in the valley – the villages of Masi di Imèr, Tonadico, Transacqua, Siròr and Fiera di Primiero where the route creates a further loop.

11. The Valle del Chiese cycle path

Lake of Idro. South-western Trentino, near the border with the province of Brescia. From here a 33 km cycle path goes up the banks of the Chiese river up to Pieve di Bono. Countryside, small villages, ancient bridges and woods. A further cycle path, of approximately 4 kilometres, was recently created between Lardaro and Bondo, passing through the small but suggestive Lake of Roncone. Another section is about to be completed connecting Bondo to Tione and consequently linking this to the Val Rendena cycle path.

Photo Credit: Trentino Marketing

