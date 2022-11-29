After 12 years in Val di Fassa, Fiorentina leaves Moena

Trentino it has been the favorite destination of many for many years big soccer teams for their summer retreats. A choice dictated by the ideal climatic conditions, by the modern sports facilities where you can train and by the quality of the Trentino hospitality. But football has changed as well as the summer programs of football clubs that decide to go abroad in July and August with foreign ownership.

Goodbye Fiorentina A few days ago the news came out that Fiorentina announced that they will no longer go to Moena after 12 consecutive years as they have not renewed the agreement. The Councilor for Tourism of Trentino, Roberto Failoni told the newspaper IL T: “It’s not Trentino’s fault, rather because the structural and commercial opportunities of the biggest clubs have changed a lot in recent years”.

Only Naples and the “provincial” In fact, Inter abandoned Pinzolo some time ago, while they remain faithful to their centers Milan (Milanello) and Juventus (Continassa) who then opt for the usual tour in America or Asia. Of the greats in Trentino, Napoli remained and renewed the appointment in Dimaro also in 2023, the summer destination for many Azzurri fans. On average five thousand people a day followed the old and new Neapolitan footballers and the team’s first friendlies. “Does Trentino – writes IL T – pass the hand to competition from across the border? In the last seven years, hosting some of the major Serie A clubs has required a public investment of almost 5 million euros and the overall calculated effects have reached 10 million euros at the end of the summer”. There are about 100,000 fans who invaded Trentino in the summer and who may never return. But commissioner Failoni trusts in small clubs given that Lecce, Verona, Brescia, Spal, Bologna, Parma, Cremonese and Cittadella will return to Trentino. “You have to know how to shed your skin but I am convinced that other Serie A clubs will arrive and we will be ready to welcome them.” See also Milan, Dest told by the former Ajax coach

So Trentino will continue to be half of football clubs given that the climatic conditions are favorable for those who start training. The sun during the day, cooler temperatures in the evening, which is what the teams are asking for. And patience if they are not Inter, Juve or Milan.

