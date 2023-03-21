Veolia Hamburg Towers (5-11) vs. Dolomites Energy Trentino (3-13)

Round 17 7DAYS EuroCup | Amburgo, Germania

Tuesday, March 21, 2023 | 6.45 pm | ELEVEN Sports, SKY Sports Arena

The Dolomites Energy Trentino

After last week’s great victory against Buducnost, Dolomiti Energia Trentino has given itself a playoff chance in view of the last two games of the regular season: tomorrow’s match, Tuesday evening, in Hamburg resembles the most classic of “playoffs”. Against the Germans, already beaten in the first leg match in Trento, a success would put the bianconeri in a position to be able to play everything on the last day, in which in addition to beating Slask Wroclaw they should hope for a defeat in Hamburg. But never as in this case must we think one game at a time, also because winning away against Meisner and his teammates will be anything but easy: to do so, coach Lele Molin’s boys will have to field solidity and compactness, and hold up for 40 ′ the impact of dynamism and the high propensity to accelerate the pace of the Nordics. Complete roster available to the Juventus staff: winning in Hamburg would be the best way to show up with even more impetus and motivation for the double home match against Napoli (Sunday at 17.00) and Wroclaw (Wednesday at 20.00).

The opponent: Veolia Hamburg Towers

Five victories up to this point and the possibility of definitively closing the accounts by taking the eighth and last playoff pass of the group: Hamburg knows it has an important shot at home and is ready to redeem even the bad misstep in the league this weekend in which she was swept by Oldenburg in a major playoff race challenge. Compared to the first leg match against Trento, the Germans show up with a quite different team, with newcomer Anthony Polite as the new technical leader of the group (14.8 points per game in 26 minutes) and with Yoeli Childs again under the scoreboards (14.1 points and 8.3 rebounds). Woodard shouldn’t be there, best scorer in the first leg and man with 12 points on average, but especially within the friendly walls the baskets and plays of Lukas Meisner can also make the difference (12.0 points with 45% from three) and Seth Hinrichs, as well as the Slovenian talent Ziga Samar, born in 2001 on the launch pad.

The words of assistant coach Davide Dusmet

“Yes, this is actually already a playoff game for us: we want to face it to the fullest of our potential to give continuity and value to last week’s success against Buducnost and to keep the playoff hope we have alive. It doesn’t all depend on us alone, but we can largely decide our destiny: Hamburg aren’t an easy team to face in a game like this, they play at a high pace, they play with many attacking rebounders. They look for shots and points in the first seconds of the action, it will be essential for us to be able to take away from them easy baskets in transition and on second chances. The Germans have talent on the outside, many players who can hurt on the perimeter, and then Childs who is the player who is often capable of converting teammates’ assists and ball circulation into points. It will be a battle. We’ll have to stay focused for the entire 40′. There will be partials for one team and the other, it will be crucial to remain “inside” the match even in moments of difficulty”.

Previous

There are 3 precedents in the EuroCup between the two teams: 2-1 the balance in favor of Hamburg, which however fell 85-80 in the first leg match at the BLM Group Arena last December 13th. On that occasion, 18 points from Udom and a career high from Luca Conti with 14 personal points with a brilliant 3/4 from three.