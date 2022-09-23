Home Sports Trento Festival. Pellegrini: “Sport must be helped, it is the engine of our country”
The Olympian: “I’m taking now everything I left on the street before. I’m giving myself the freedom to have the time to manage myself as I think best”

“Divina is the nickname I like best, but said by others. I only Faith ”. On the stage of the Santa Chiara auditorium, Federica Pellegrini talks about herself with irony and a lot of sympathy and the awareness of those who are starting a new life after having written a legendary one in the world of sport.

The new Faith

Fede’s new life began with the last tank in Tokyo, the one in which he ended his career as a swimming phenomenon. This intense year she brought her the wedding with Matteo Giunta, last August 27 in Venice. “From the bank to the church there was a procession of people, stadium choirs. I enjoyed sharing with them ”. The new Faith enjoys free time and long weekends, married life and the pursuit of happiness. “I’m taking now everything I left on the street before. I’m giving myself the freedom to have the time to manage myself as I see fit ”. A freedom that hasn’t changed his passion for swimming: “It’s the love of my life”.

The divine

Fede also goes back to her career, which began with the Olympic medal at the age of 16 which catapulted her “into a world I did not know, having to do other than swim which is the only thing you want to do”. Fede tells the importance of her parents, “my safe haven” for her personal and professional growth, the apotheosis of Rome 2009, with the world record that she turned 13 years old. “I’m ready to let him go, he’s a teenager now. Sooner or later he will be beaten ”. The new Faith now seeks her a dimension of hers, convinced that her participation a few years ago in Italia’s got talent of her made her realize that she does not only know how to swim. Her future also passes through her role in the IOC athletes commission and from a message to politics. “Sport must be helped, because it is the engine of our country”.

