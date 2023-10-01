Trento, Galbiati: “Good moments alternate with less good ones”

This is how Paolo Galbiati commented to DAZN on his Trento’s victory over Cremona: “Happy with the two points, we stopped a bit against the zone and alternated good moments with less so; we are getting to know each other and we are building hierarchies, it will all be part of our journey. I hope to do it all as quickly as possible, taking advantages and being able to maintain them is important. Cremona put us in difficulty with a solid and very tactical performance, then we did well to fix two things and win. We passed the ball to each other and ran the pitch well, I hope people enjoyed it. At times we were a little coy: it shouldn’t be part of our way of being, we’ll work on it. We’re taking this result home and we’ll start working from tomorrow as the cup starts on Tuesday.”

Thus, instead, in the press conference: «We take away two points and some great moments of our basketball: we are still getting to know each other, friendlies always leave the time they find, today was the first “real” match of the season: but I hope that we entertained our audience and that we will take advantage of the lessons learned today. We conceded too many rebounds on offense, and we had some slip-ups on defense, but it’s another step in our growth path.”

