Andrea Nardelli, GM of Dolomiti Energia Trento, confirms his presence in the EuroCup for the Corriere del Trentino: «Trento will participate in the Eurocup whenever possible, we have never thought of giving up. We believe this is our dimension, we have presented all the documents for weeks and are waiting for the official communication. There are a thousand reasons to answer this starting from the attractive force that competition offers us on the market. Without the prospect of playing in the Eurocup, it would have been impossible to get a talent like Matteo Spagnolo. Participation in the cup was at the center of the reflections made also with the new coach Paolo Galbiati and it is today in the assessments we are making on the type of team and players we aim for».

