What a feat. Treviso beats Sassari, and it’s a feat, it’s good to rewrite it.

Extraordinary test of Nicola’s boys, given too quickly as the sacrificial victim Nutribullet is forced to give up Ike Iroegbu, the play-off from Sacramento is out due to a bruise to the index of his right foot, Banco di Sardegna instead gives up Stefano Gentile. Jantunen starts in a rocket (immediately 7 points), Zanelli is damned in the direction of having to work twice as hard, Banks starts from the bench but is immediately thrown into the fray due to the problems of fouls of Jurkatamm, while on the other side there is a Onuaku rather indolent, with Jones and Robinson pulling the cart for Bucchi’s team. Good for Nicola that Sokolowski makes himself heard by trying on both sides of the field, and in the first fraction – always point by point – there is also room for a dunk by Faggian and for almost 3 minutes for David Torresani, born in 2004, to give the man. strong on the outside. The first half ends 41-37 with Jantunen and Banks on the shields. Sassari restarts with momentum and overtakes immediately. Agent 0 draws his gun and shoots twice from the bow, with the Palaverde in raptures at his strange mimicry (49-46). Nicola certainly does not lack courage, because in addition to proposing Simioni (4 fouls in a few minutes of play) he tries again with Faggian, who manages to slice the Sardinian defense, and Torresani again. 53-52 Banks opens the last quarter from the line, Cooke’s first points arrive, Banks finds rhythm and takes home the basket plus Diop’s foul (not transformed) for the maximum advantage of TvB (59-52). Torresani is busy in defense until the return of Zanelli, the former Nikolic (much applauded before the duo) but mocked him from afar, imitated by Soko before Robinson snatched Zanelli himself (62-59). Cooke’s madness trying an unlikely dunk (sensational breakthrough), luckily Sorokas puts the bomb from the corner for +6. Banks decides to take the stage, sending Nikolic to the bar for 68-59. Kruslin does not want to give up and puts two triples in a row, then Diop and Robinson get caught with their hands in the jam (read Banks, who does not betray from the line of charity), Jantunen is also sent to the line but makes 1/2, TvB a +6 to 1’30 “from the end. Diop shortens and then stops Banks, who glares at the referee, but it is a heart of Marca, Ale Zanelli, who fires a terrible bomb. Over? I miss it for a dream. With 36 ”from the end Kruslin goes to the line but makes 0/2, Banks plunges Sassari into the abyss, and Palaverde jumps, jumps, jumps. Are you among the 1,500 who decided to leave after Reggio? Bad, bad. This TvB has a heart like that.