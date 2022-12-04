The only hope is that it’s a healthy slap, a slap (sporting and resulting) to remember to learn from the mistakes made. In numerical terms, the defeat of TvB in Salerno, in the arena named after the memory of that Massimo Mangano who gave a promotion to the other Treviso of baskets, is a disaster. Not only for the gap which, from a double point of view, rewards a direct rival for salvation such as Givova.

The problems are many and would require too many interventions to be solved all in one fell swoop. Where to start? Meanwhile, the 41-28 score in the second half highlights obvious difficulties in the offensive choices, exacerbated by those 28 3-pointers (against the 26 from 2) which confirm an imbalance in the game on the perimeter that is tolerable only in the presence of very high percentages – D’s Benetton style ‘ Antoni. But this is not the case, if you think that of the ten triples on target only three came in the second half, moreover all by Banks and in full final garbage time.

But there are also other critical issues, starting with a defense that works only with particular tactical solutions, for example with the zone or the match-up in the second quarter, tricks that allow the Nutribullet to create an illusion, that of a real game between two teams desperate for victories given the worrying situation in the standings.

And the complete apathy of some players who seem to wander on both sides of the field is even more inexplicable: if Cooke doesn’t fly to the iron, he forgets his man in the rearguard, Banks changes several times without affecting, Iroegbu is a ghost, Jantunen limited by protective mask is practically absent, Jurkatamm is committed but commits too many fouls and disappears. And then there is Sokolowski who – by now it is evident – ​​suffers from concentration problems perhaps due to the desire to migrate to other shores: repeated turnovers, wrong free throws, a revisable defensive position to the point of being caught in penetration by someone like David Logan which he also knows very well and which, on the threshold of forty springs, is in brilliant shape.

Unlike his former teammates, the Professor remembers very well how to make a basket and how to set up an offensive action. And he makes it clear from the start, in his own way: bombs, incoming initiatives, recoveries, assists from which many teammates benefit. From that Pinkins who was also on the TvB notebook a couple of summers ago (and who closes with a very bad 16+8) to a Doron Lamb who plays with a suitcase in hand given his imminent arrival in his place by Stan Okoye , it rains triples in Treviso’s basket throughout the forty minutes.

The hailstorm then becomes unbearable between the third and last quarter, when confusion reigns supreme among the ranks of Treviso while Scafati can afford the luxury of waiting for Trevor Thompson who just at the turn of the last stop engages high gears and repeatedly sinks his hands into the iron . Pinkins’ -20 (85-65) is barely mitigated by the aforementioned baskets by Banks, loser in the direct duel with his compatriot and predecessor who, regardless of age, continues to be a basketball manual.

And then other questions arise: was it really necessary in 2021 to give Logan the sack to take inconsistent guards like Dimsa or inconstant like Banks in his place? And did choosing 6+6 have to involve choosing such ineffective foreigners as Iroegbu, Jantunen and Cooke? While looking for answers, TvB is last. And on Sunday at the Palaverde in the derby against Verona he risks sinking even further.