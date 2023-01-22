Praise Ike. Not Eisenhower, the D-Day general and 34th president of the United States of America, but Iroegbu. But applause also for a Paulius Sorokas who never stops believing in an impossible comeback, for the abnegation of Mikael Jantunen in rebounding, for the fresh energy of Leonardo Faggian.

They are the heroes of TvB’s blitz at the PalaLeonessa, a success that seemed impossible in the middle of the third quarter, at -16 (56-40) under the hail of Germani bombs; and which seemed equally difficult to grab a minute and a half from the gong on Odias’ photocopy dunks to mock in elementary pick’n’roll a planted Nutribullet defense.

Instead, as the great Aldo Giordani loved to repeat during his commentary, basketball never ceases to amaze. So, how can Treviso’s victory be explained, even in the face of low percentages for free throws (21/31, 68%, with rock bottom reached with 4/11 in the first half) and a circulation of the ball that was anything but benefited by the farewell/sacrifice of Michal Sokolowski with 19 turnovers? In one word: character. It is the character that emerges in critical moments, it is the mental toughness of those who do not intend to give up even when the opposing team guesses any shot from afar or when everything seems to be going the wrong way, between attack and defense. That impossible-to-teach skill makes a difference both in theoretically scored matches and in point-to-point ones.

For some references, ask Paulius Sorokas. The Lithuanian knows well what it means to have to fight against a thousand adversities – his sister Indre also told about it on these pages last summer – and it is no coincidence that that impossible comeback starts from him: at 60-48 it is the Baltic who takes a foul and to convert it into two free throws, the only one to maintain the necessary lucidity from the line of charity throughout the match. From there begins a 2-10 break for TvB which brings the match back on track to that balance which had dominated the entire first half and which seemed lost under the five consecutive bomb attacks by Germani at the beginning of the third quarter.

But there is not only Sorokas: as often happens, when psychophysical energy is needed it is better to turn to the very young players, so here is Leo Faggian who attacks the iron, brings home precious points and fouls with which the Nutribullet first returns to a draw and then remains in contact with Germany. At -2, with Iroegbu replacing the young Italian-Argentine in the lineup due to a blow to his knee failing a personal (73-71), however it seems that the last place nightmare could materialize again – after all Reggio Emilia won against Milan subverting all predictions and a defeat would throw Nicola’s team to the bottom of the standings. Odiase’s volley dunks push TvB back (77-71) and almost everything seems lost.

There, as mentioned, the proud character returns: Iroegbu fishes the bomb from the corner for -3, Jantunen misses twice the archery that would be worth the hook and the foul on Gabriel could cost dearly. However, the American wing makes 1/2, the Nigerian gets a throw-in under the opponent’s basket by cueing Sorokas who finds three free throws. The Lithuanian’s hand is very firm but it is always and only at -1 (78-77) with a few seconds left on the clock.

Need a miracle or a mistake. Or both: after a couple of passes in the line by Massinburg and Iroegbu, at +1 Germani is back in attack for the hosts. Here the TvB point guard proves to be attentive, quick and with nerves of steel, stealing the ball and flying away to score the overtaking. Pure oxygen for Treviso. And never like this time it was needed.