Another havoc, even worse than others, and another beating against a direct competitor. Treviso has really lost them all so far, the 5 races it has won have come beating people from higher rankings. Oddity that makes us understand a schizophrenic trend to say the least of a team that would need, as well as reinforcements, some good psychoanalytic sessions: how far away the glories of the blitz in Tortona or the triumph over Venice seem, three victories in a row of which already no one remembers anymore, because now the situation has turned tragic again. And the ranking doesn’t lie: insignificance dominates.

Now maybe we will start talking about Cooke’s cut, he too returned to very low levels, and all in all Sokolowki’s fault in Pesaro perhaps it wasn’t, if with him – perhaps better than his team – we witness indecent shows like this time .

The beginning seemed promising, both with a great desire to run from one end of the field to the other, sometimes even at the cost of losing the ball. With Soko in the quintet (Nicola’s clear intent to give him confidence, rewarded) TvB goes up from 2-6 to 8-6 (first and last advantage…) but Bartley gets it right with a lucky 3+1 which already suggests what what will be the evening. Cooke loses Spencer three times and so Trieste goes 18-10 in just over 6 minutes: in other words, the Nutribullet defense has more holes than a truck loaded with gruyere.

Then he tries with Jantunen and Zanelli but practically nothing changes: one of the few to combine something is just Sokolowski, while Iroegbu stubbornly engages in endless dribbles and improbable one-on-ones and Banks is from the series, this year anything but new, of the “I would like to but I can’t”. And always being underwater, the usual defects emerge: frenzy, confusion, poor lucidity and ball circulation. Basketball is that, unwatchable precisely because it has no rhyme or reason, of the first of the three victories in a row. And Giovannone Vildera took charge of establishing the first double-digit advantage (30-19 in the 12th minute).

In short, pitch dark, no one who knows how to take matters into their own hands, think a little, understand that every now and then you should also lay your hands on your opponents, just to make it clear that you are playing at Palaverde and not in Trieste.

The hope is that the long rest has brought advice to those who were in absolute need of it: this is not the case. Nutribullet immediately collects a 5-0 to go back down by 12. And honestly nothing and nobody, even if there is a life left to go, suggests the possibility of reversing the situation. Then we witness, between a turnover, a shot on the iron and, let’s say, ephemeral scoring, the sinking (41-55 in the 25th minute, triple from Ruzzier) of a Treviso Basket increasingly in total chaos. Coach Nicola wanted to say that we needed to stay connected and focused: if these are the results of a week’s work, we’re fresh.

TvB doesn’t even manage to get back above the double digit disadvantage, Ruzzier again ruthlessly slots in from three the 59-44 on 28′. Yet a loss from Trieste for 24″ and an acrobatic basket from Iroegbu are enough to rekindle the chaos (51-59), which naturally dies down immediately. In theory, the -10 in the half hour could still be recovered, assuming there was a team with a minimum of tactical discernment and, on the other hand, an adversary capable of losing that compass which he has held firmly in his hand until now.

Trieste continued to play its basketball orderly, also giving the ball with the right timing to its big Italians, Vildera and Lever, always ready, even if it were otherwise, relying on its professional Americans. In this way the Nutribullet ended up like a fly in a cobweb: the more it moved, the more it ended up trapped. Nicola’s coach, obviously sought in the vain hope of stirring things up a bit, turned into the sign of surrender: 57-75. And Trieste asking for time out at 39’56″…

From the south curve the invitation to bring out the attributes and then to be ashamed began to rain. But maybe it’s not the will to fight that’s missing, it’s just the head, the coldness, the lucidity, call it what you want. Which in this sport counts more than the legs and also the heart.