He didn’t even have to play, the cut seemed imminent. Derek Cooke responded to the criticisms: 6/6 shooting, 14 points and 11 rebounds, all useful numbers for Nutribullet Treviso Basket to break the series of 4 consecutive defeats and beat Frank Vitucci’s Happy Casa Brindisi 75-68.

Evening of those who will not forget: Cooke “greetings” shows off his best performance (as far as we have seen, however, others would have to be cut, Jantunen for example continues to get worse), Treviso continues to beat opponents in the ranking above her, the series broken negative reached 4. And inflicted a displeasure on our friend Frank Vitucci, rediscovering a team that has combined the desire to fight, even with the inevitable ups and downs, also with some technical excellence.

All of this will bring the hoped-for peaceful Christmas into the white-blue house and then it’s clearly okay. Vitucci, as well as Etou, was also without Mezzanotte and had recovered Mascolo in extremis, both affected. Treviso can be seen immediately that he is dying to do things, the players embrace each other, they talk to each other. But then on the other side Perkins, on which Cooke struggles so much, immediately starts hammering. Average deficit from outside for TvB and so Brindisi makes a break of 12-0 (16-10 in the 7th minute). Jantunen is now on Perkins but, at least in terms of performance, nothing changes: the Apulians always do as they please in the two areas, even on the rebound, and Banks, a highly anticipated ex, does more than make mistakes.

So you can defend as long as you want but if you never score a basket where do you go? Nicola also tries the 2-3 in a score that remains very low: in theory this should favor Treviso which actually starts running and goes from -7 to -1 with Zanelli and Sorokas (tense stories with Perkins on the occasion of the anti-sporting in Brindisi) before Sokolowski’s bomb of the counter-pass: 25-23, widening up to +7 with Zanelli’s triple. “Soro”, clearly the best, also sets the +9.

And there is also Cooke who makes himself useful in attack: with every free kick scored, practically a goal, Palaverde explodes in a roar… Vitucci’s press area to curb the ardor of our team: coincidentally, the first advantage in double digits, at the long break, it was Cooke himself, the only one of his team in double digits in the middle of the match, in a quarter won 24-10. The half-time usually cools down whoever is in the lead instead with Cooke’s rebounds and Sorokas’ points he even reaches +12. Perhaps if Banks remembered the reason why he came to Treviso, a real escape could also be organised. Patience, suffering is necessary, always.

From -11 the Happy Casa immediately goes back to -8 when the madness of Perkins arrives who, immediately foul, protests for being unsportsmanlike: the coach combined with his previous one, of unsportsmanlike, is worth his expulsion. And here the tension rises to a thousand without the referees being able to contain it in the slightest. Treviso, without the opposing totem, should logically take advantage of it and in fact we are back up +12 in the 32nd minute. Obviously one life is still missing and with Vitucci’s teams you never know and in fact Bowman pops up and puts 5 up and on +6 in the 34th minute Treviso starts to not be so calm anymore.

And do you know who breaks the host comeback? Leo Faggian, born in 2004, with a terrific side entrance. In any case, the sufferings are not over: Burnell for -4 to -2’40” and his legs are shaking. Luckily Sorokas is there but now Brindisi goes to the basket too easily. In the 39th minute we are +3, Ike misses the bomb, Reed for -1, Banks in acrobatics re-signs for +3, 24″ to go and then it happens that Brindisi loses the ball but wins it back, Reed splinters the iron from three in the 39’55” minute and Burnell almost strangles Banks for the umpteenth unsportsmanlike: Agent 0 closes it. Treviso Basket also signs up for the celebrations for the triumphal weekend in Treviso.