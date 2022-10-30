There’s no two without three? Not really. In December 2020 the then De ‘Longhi made a small miracle in Masnago by winning at the last second; in April Marcelo Nicola inaugurated his adventure on the Nutribullet bench with a surprise success always at the “Lino Oldrini”. This time, however, there is no happy ending for TvB which denies the validity of a famous proverb.

The Treviso team can really cry bitter tears for having thrown away a clearly within reach success against a formation that is anything but irresistible and even orphan of a useful pawn like Justin Reyes. This time, dusting off another adage, the metaphorical penny is missing to make the old lira. Or, if you prefer, the right Sokolowski was missing, that of the first season and a half in the Marca and that of the Europeans. In place of him, his twin brother appears and proceeds intermittently, with some good defensive initiatives but with a more erratic aim than that of the Italian gunners at Punta Stilo.

Three times in the last minutes the Pole has the opportunity to place the winning paws. And three times he makes a mistake: first from the arc, on yet another unloading, for a comfortable and very open triple that finds only the iron on 79-82, which is the penultimate advantage of the evening. Then comes the failed support from below, perhaps frightened by the intimidating presence of Owens, at -1 (86-85) 30 seconds from the gong. Finally comes the very short shot on the siren, in the low post, which could be worth the extra and which instead breaks on the first iron throwing a delicious opportunity to the air.

The regret for Masnago’s epilogue increases if you consider that perhaps for the first time this season almost all of TvB had managed to express themselves according to plan. Ike Iroegbu had at times assumed the appearance of a play, perhaps also helped by the paucity of a Varese devoted to smallball and with completely irresistible ball carriers. Even Derek Cooke had managed to combine something positive, exalting himself with a couple of alley-oops on the fly but also giving an unexpected depth to the games in post – for the defensive aids, we’ll talk about it again. And many good contributions had come from Zanelli, from Jantunen, from Sorokas, from Jurkatamm.

In short, it seemed like a Sunday of positive news for TvB within a hard-fought match without absolute masters, with many changes in the advantages and the only, macroscopic error of Jaron Johnson’s impossible marking to stain an otherwise respected match plan. Here, Varese in its modesty had clung to the former Unics for almost the entire match (deployed in a chessboard with four guards) to resist, occasionally putting its nose ahead in the score and then being sucked by the Nutribullet breaks.

Only in the last quarter the Treviso bench had managed to limit the American’s plays, with the recoveries of Sorokas and Sokolowski to break the frenzied pace of Openjobmetis dependent on his greatest talent. He was missing the icing on the cake, that detail that one of TvB’s top players, the Pole, should have thought of. But as often happens the donuts do not come out with a hole and, specifically, the Varese evening of number 24 is a real nightmare in the offensive phase.

One mistake after another, especially in shooting but also in some reading, costs Treviso a victory within reach, gives Varese two points and keeps the white-blue-orange team nailed to the rear of the standings, with very good prospects: Saturday , against the Brescia of the former Akele, a different Sokolowski will be needed as well as an encore of his teammates to hope for a success.