Growth continues. Seasonal record of points, for what it’s worth, some of the most criticized (Iro, Cooke) are improving. And, happier note, a mentality that is becoming really interesting. That is, Treviso Basket can do without for most of Banks’ match, which someone will always be there to remedy. Coach Marcelo not for nothing sent seven in double figures, including a mature and safe Jurkatamm, which also applies to Zanelli. In short, a lot of good news at TvB. It must be said that Brescia did not have Laquintana, Caupain and Cobbins but this does not detract from the value of this second victory of a Nutribullet which, just like a diesel, seems to have finished the carburetion, given that it is now traveling at ever higher revs.

Jantunen starts with two offensive rebounds and an air ball, Jurkatamm, sent on Della Valle, starts with 5 points. Both accept high cadences: 7-2 at 4 ‘. Nice defense of ours, mobile and aggressive, Brescia does not shoot in the 24 “and another 5 of the Finnish are worth 15-5 at 6 ‘. And at the first time out the twinning between the two fans is reaffirmed. In short, it seems like one of those evenings all to enjoy, even with the excellent owner Zanelli in place of an Iroegbu author of a bad start. Maybe without some defensive sleep the + 6 of the interval could have been even greater but at the moment that’s okay too. Not good instead at the beginning of the second quarter, when Germani starts the comeback, she also reaches -1 with Banks who has yet to get in. Not so Nicola Akele, who is not at all excited and immediately puts in the bomb of 26-27.

Then 4 points of Odiase, which no one deems worthy of being cut off (the aforementioned intensity is now a pale memory), to see Brescia again inevitably ahead. In short, the Nutribullet falls into its usual mistakes, fails good shots, gets tangled up by itself. And he is wrong too much especially closely. He always expects Banks to turn on and at 14 ‘here is his triple, of Cooke instead always neither meat nor fish, never an initiative, one on one, even if he will grow up. Brescia continues to lead because he gets points from everyone; in any case, the 42-42 is from Sorokas almost at the second siren.

A new advantage (46-45) is signed by Jantunen’s counterattack dunk. Then comes the best thing of the match: Iroegbu’s one-handed air-to-air missile for Cooke, but yes, it picks up and sinks on the fly. However, he travels arm in arm, ahead of one or the other. The problem is the Brescia shooters, always too alone: ​​Petruccelli and Della Valle, of course, do not let themselves be begged. Who is missing is always Agent 0, but the resourcefulness of “Iro” is commendable, now certainly more lucid: he and Soko hold the fortunes of TvB. At 26 ‘our players try to extend again: 73-66 at 29’ with the small ball (Zanelli, Iro and Jurkatamm) and in any case they hold on, albeit struggling in defense, read too much freedom from the bow.

But this one, it is now understood, that for once you win in attack. Soko’s tap in for 85-79 then Banks for +8 is 36 minutes before Ike misses the +10 assist. And then he is quick to lose the compass and to return to +4 (38 ‘). Now a very hot line, the free throws are wasted: Treviso enters in the last minute at 89-86, tension to be cut into slices. Nonsense of Banks but Jurkatamm makes the play of the evening, steals the ball from Cournooh and deposits the lay up of +5 to 50 “. After Magro’s time out, Della Valle does the nonsense (great defense of the Estonian, on fire), Zanelli slips the match ball, still +5, missing 19 “.

It closes from the line, with Palaverde in celebration. Yes, it is a great win.