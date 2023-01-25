Treviso Basket’s second new signing of the season is called Hugo Invernizzi, French by birth of clear and distant Italian origins. He comes from the Lithuanian team Alytus Wolves, where he was traveling at 6.1 points (4.5 in the Europe Cup), 2.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists in 16 games (11-5), with 47% from the field and above all with an interesting 40.4% from three. All in 22 minutes of use even if in the last few outings his stay on the field had drastically decreased due to the arrival of the American Jeff Taylor.

His last appearance in the Lithuanian tournament was on January 15 in the success against Juventus Utena where he recorded 3 points and 2 rebounds. Invernizzi, a native of Mulhouse, turned 30 on 7 January, he is 1.98m tall and weighs 95kg. He began his career in Strasbourg and was there for two years, as many he lived in Le Havre before the longest parenthesis, four seasons, in Nanterre, where he managed to win a French Cup and a Fiba Europe Cup. Then three years in Limoges before going to the Baltic. In his palmares also the silver at the under 20 European Championships.

Waiting to meet him on the field, from the pedigree it is clear that we are talking about an expert player, of a certain talent, not a star but one capable of guaranteeing a certain contribution anyway. What is called a good craftsman, who covers a spot where lately the good Sokolowski, for various reasons, was no longer able to ensure a decent contribution.

Basically, January’s revised and corrected Nutribullet is ready and made: Derek Cooke for his part could return to Israel, a league where he is particularly appreciated.

Invernizzi – who has already signed – is expected by the hour in the Marca, like Octavius ​​Ellis, who left the USA. Both have more than good chances of making their debut on Sunday against Tortona: after the medical tests, they will be able to carry out a maximum of two-three training sessions at Sant’Antonino and, on Saturday, at Palaverde before going on the pitch, but enough to make the first contacts with their new team and understand what Marcelo Nicola will demand from each one.