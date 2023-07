Days of waiting at Treviso for the Finnish Jantunen: the Corriere del Veneto reports how the player’s exit option from the contract was not fixed for 30 June but will expire in a few days. Jantunen, meanwhile, will play the NBA Summer League with the Golden State Warriors. The Treviso natives are also on the market for two Italian grafts, but there is a cooling down on the track that leads to Riccardo Moraschini.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook