Original Title: TREVON DIGGS REMOVES TWITTER DUE TO ‘TOXIC’ TRAINING CAMP REACTION

Oxnard, Calif. — Trevon Diggs has had enough of bird apps.

There’s no playground for training camp like Twitter, a special social media platform with a cute little bird as its logo.

As any savvy veteran knows, Twitter is where 10-second clips of training videos become training camp stories. That was the case with Diggs last week, when a video of him losing to CeeDee Lamb and Simi Fehoko in practice reps went viral.

The reaction from the world of armchair coaches and footwork experts was enough to prompt Diggs to deactivate his Twitter account — a decision he succinctly explained.

“It’s poisonous,” he said. “I don’t usually tweet that much, but I’m in training camp. I’m trying to focus, try to lock in and get better every day.”

It’s at the center of a unique debate about Diggs. He led the NFL last season with 11 interceptions, enough to make him the best player on the first team. Even so, many in the NFL community saw his aggressive play style and said he gave up too many yards to be considered one of the best corners in the game.

It’s a debate that hasn’t stopped since last season, and it’s only going to intensify this fall, as this will be Diggs’ last season before he’s eligible to negotiate an extension.

When asked about Monday’s review, Diggs said he understood it was part of the job.

“I think it comes with it. Hate comes with success,” he said. “I’m not letting anyone go. Everyone has an obligation to have an opinion. All I can do is control what I can control on the field and let my game speak for itself.”

All that said, it doesn’t mean he wants to see these comments during downtime.

"I can't respond to everyone, I can't respond to everyone, so I'd rather say nothing and just perform on the field," Diggs said.

